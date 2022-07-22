Ontario diversity committee offers training to city staff

The Ontario Diversity Advisory Committee at its regular meeting on July 20. Committee members, from left to right, Paul Cheney (via Zoom on the monitor), Janet Komoto, Julie Hernandez and Thomas Moreno.
ONTARIO — Ontario’s Diversity Advisory Committee held its regularly scheduled meeting on July 20 in the Ontario City Hall Chambers.
The committee was formed to advise the city’s elected officials, the mayor, city council and city manager on issues that relate directly to the promotion of “diversity and equity issues in the community” as stated on the committee homepage on the city’s website.
The main topic of discussion at the meeting is cultivating a training program to identify and remediate “unconscious biases.”
The Office of Diversity and Outreach at the University of California San Francisco defines unconscious bias as “social stereotypes about certain groups of people that individuals form outside their own conscious awareness. Everyone holds unconscious beliefs about various social and identity groups, and these biases stem from one’s tendency to organize social worlds by categorizing.”
Attending via the Zoom meeting platform, committee member Paul Cheney said this type of training “is really beneficial” and suggested that there be a follow-up assessment or “a pledge” that participants can take following the training.
Committee Chairwoman Julie Hernandez suggested that “within that pledge” there should be “action steps” that training participants can take to ensure they are implementing this knowledge into their daily routines. Moreover, she made the suggestion that local businesses and organizations whose employees have undergone this training can display a certificate on site allowing patrons to know this as well.
Hernandez then asked Cheney if there is a template the committee can use for the pledge or certificate to which he responded that there is no template, but he would “be happy to research it” and “bring some ideas together.”
Hernandez posed the idea of doing a “run-through” with city staff “as a test run.”
Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings said that the committee could do a training session for the city’s department heads and members of the city council. The tentative date for this training is August 19 at 2:30p.m. at Ontario City Hall.
Cheney said to “plan for 45 minutes” for the training session.
The next item of business at the meeting was to nominate and choose members to fulfill the positions of vice chairperson and secretary for the committee.
Committee member Janet Komoto nominated fellow member Thomas Moreno to serve as Vice Chairman to which he accpetecd and was approved by committee members. Moreno then nominated Komoto to serve as Secretary to which she accepted as was approved by committee members. Both votes were unanimous.
The last portion of business discussed were the two vacancies on the committee, a fact which Komoto said she wanted to remind the community that people interested in serving on this committee should apply.
Applications to the committee can be found on the City of Ontario’s website under the “Find a Form” tab and then selecting “Committee Member Application” according to an email received on July 21 from Ontario City Recorder Tori Barnett.
