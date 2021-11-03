Officials of the City of Ontario, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Kiwanis Club, Four Rivers Community Schools, and the Falcons’ tennis team watch as Nicole Alvarez, a member of the Falcons' tennis team, cuts the ribbon to mark the opening of the Beck-Kiwanis Park tennis courts on Oct. 27.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown (left), Ontario City Councilor John Kirby (middle), and Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce President John Briedenbach (right) are pictured, as Councilor Kirby gives a speech during the ribbon cutting ceremony at Beck-Kiwanis Park on Oct. 27.
ONTARIO — On Oct. 27, the City of Ontario, in partnership with Four Rivers Community School, cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the Beck-Kiwanis Park tennis courts.
Officials of the City of Ontario, Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce, Ontario Kiwanis Club, Four Rivers Community Schools, and the Falcons’ tennis team were in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony. Additionally, one of the Four Rivers’ athletes, Nicole Alvarez, had the honor of cutting the ribbon.
The tennis courts renovation was made possible through funding from the City of Ontario and Four Rivers Community Schools. Around 75% of the funding came from the City of Ontario, whereas the remaining 25% came from the Four Rivers Community Schools, according to City Manager Adam Brown. He continued to mention that Four Rivers Community Schools contributed around $45,000 towards the renovation of the tennis courts.
As a result, the tennis courts will be Four Rivers Community Schools’ home court, and they will have scheduling priorities during the season.
