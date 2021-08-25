ONTARIO — A local couple who just moved to the area in April, having purchased farmland in October in order to transition it into an organic farm. The first crop they tried their hand at was an acre of red, yellow and purple organic potatoes. They are now harvesting the tubers, which range in size from small to very big.
“Do you know how many potatoes an acre can grow,” asked Sharon Katz as she explained what they discovered. “Twenty-four thousand pounds!”
While they wanted to learn how to grow, the amount of potatoes produced is more than the couple can use, so after initially selling the crop locally in stores, such as Oregon Natural Market, Purdum’s Produce and Red Apple Marketplace, they are now giving the rest away. The major recipient of their generous gift will be the Ontario Food Bank, which will take as many as they can get, but they want them all bagged. As such, Katz is looking for volunteers to help bag the tubers this weekend, as well as to take some of the crop home for themselves — or for their respective church, which some smaller groups already have done.
Katz is asking people to go out to to Pioneer Road Farms from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. this Friday and Saturday, and they will harvest potatoes as people show up. Already they have some small groups of volunteers, she said. This has included a group of youth, who were working on a service project for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Nyssa, three people from the Vale Food Pantry and Katz’ landscape crew, who donated it to Origins Faith Community church, which the landscaper attends.
Katz says they have bags and a Porta Potty in anticipation of volunteers. Those who show up are encouraged to wear long pants and closed-toe shoes.
“This is the second act for us,” Katz said of she and her husband, Mark Clark. “We are both in our 70s and retiring from professional careers.”
