Ontario Community Library starts up its newsletters once again

ONTARIO
Officials at Ontario Community Library decided in January to start putting out its monthly newsletters again, which is why those who have signed up for them noticed the first one in their inbox in some time on Feb. 18.
While there are currently no activities to mention in the newsletter, it details family literacy tips, new book titles for juveniles and adults, and services still offered by the library since it reopened to the public in June of 2020 after having to close for several weeks due to COVID-19.
It’s noteworthy that there still are a couple of computers that people can use, however there is a 30-minute time limit. Additionally, only 10 people are allowed in at one time.
Among the services touted in the February newsletter are the curbside service and pickup, in which people can call in and request a book. When it’s available, people can either dash inside to pick it up or arranged to have it delivered outside to their vehicle.
Also mentioned are the early learning literacy packets for children ages 0-6, which are available monthly. The packets are free and include include a book, learning activities, work/coloring sheets and parent information.
For those looking for a bag to carry their books in, the library now has reusable canvas totes which feature the new library logo, available for purchase.
To sign up for the newsletter, visit the library’s website, ontariolibrarydistrict.org, then navigate to ‘Library Event Mailing List’ under the Events tab at the top of the page.
