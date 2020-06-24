ONTARIO — For young people who enjoy sitting down to hear a story being read to them at the library, that lifestyle has been on hold since about mid-March when it was interrupted by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. While the Ontario Community Library has reopened for limited services, Storytime is not among these.
As such, the library is doing their summer storytime programs, geared toward ages 0 -12 online this year.
So far, two storytelling videos have been posted:
Week 1 is “Greek Myths and Tales — King Midas,” and Week 2 is “Robin Hood and The Princess and the Frog.”
The virtual summer reading program will run from June 17 thru August 5 and is recommended for children 5 - 12 years of age.
As they are posted online, the programs are available at any time throughout the summer until August 5.
The library’s website reminds people that all of the programs being offered by the library are free unless otherwise stated.
