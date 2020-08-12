Ontario Community Library offers ebook borrowing through website / app

ONTARIO
Using technology to dive into reading a book is something that patrons of the Ontario Community Library have at their fingertips, literally.
Library Director Darlyne Johnson gave more details about the how the process of checking out an ebook works in a phone interview on Tuesday afternoon.
“They have to have to get a password from us,” explained Johnson, who also said that the person must have a valid library card.
The password is individual and specific to that person’s library card number, said Johnson.
She said that the library’s website has all the instructions for how to actually download the file onto an ebook reader, this is found under the “Books” tab at the top of the screen. Select “Books” and click on “EBooks & Audios.” The service is called Library2Go and the borrowing policies are listed on this page of the website.
An app called Libby is also available that allows users to check out ebooks from the library. A link to download this app is available on the library’s website as well.
Johnson said that the demand for ebooks has increased since the onset of COVID-19. She also said that people leaving town on vacation utilize the ebook services.
“They do it when they go on trips because they don’t want to have the hard copy in case they lose it,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that truck drivers have borrowed audiobooks and ebooks for this reason, too.
