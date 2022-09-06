Ontario Community Feast is reimagining food systems in Eastern Oregon

ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley Food Systems Partnership is wanting the community to feast their minds on the possibility of improving health and vitality in the Western Treasure Valley with the Ontario Community Feast.
The word “feast,” in this context, is an acronym that stands for “Food Education Agriculture Solutions Together.”
The event is a community conversation featuring food and will be held on Sept. 9 at River Bend Place, 998 Fortner St. in Ontario, in the Rev. Raymond Wilson Community Room. Pre-registration for dinner is urged and can be done by emailing Lindsay Grosvenor, strategic partnerships program manager with Oregon Food Bank - Southeast Oregon Services, at lgrosvenor@oregonfoodbank.org.
This project is a community movement is one which has in excess of 14 key collaborators all contributing “to build capacity and further develop the community food system in the Western Treasure Valley region” according to a fact sheet provided by the organization.
The fact sheet goes on to describe that issues of hunger or poor health are “symptoms of exclusion” or not having the proper access to these provisional outlets such as enough nutritious food or the income to make purchases.
Future plans include having “a number of local workshops and planning sessions” as a means to hear from community members about the topics that are of most concern to them as a way of prioritizing plans of action that utilize this input.
This project is one which is funded through “a two-year USDA Regional Food Systems Planning Grant and match funds from multiple local organizations.”
This collaborative partnership aims to “hear a variety of voices and build off of recent collaborative efforts of the Nutrition Oregon Campaign and local food systems assessments.” The overarching goal of this project is to “improve the health of individuals, the community and our regional food system.”
In a phone interview with the newspaper on Sept. 1, Grosvenor indicated that response to this event was so high that seating was becoming limited as approximately 40 people had already registered as of that date. She also said that there will be more events of this kind in the near future, no exact dates have been announced.
“All ideas are on the table here,” said Grosvenor.
She said that this event will serve as a “platform to host conversations” about food insecurity, improving public health and initiating economic vitality.
Grosvenor said that there will be more opportunities in the future to attend more events such as this one and encourages the community to register early when the next one is announced.
