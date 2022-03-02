ONTARIO — On Feb. 24, Ontario’s Code Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee received a letter of opinion from the Ontario City Attorney’s office about whether fines for nuisance violations and abatement costs can be attached to a customer’s water/sewer bills.
The letter states that the city’s municipal code does not provide authority to such fines and costs to customer water/sewer bills.
However, the letter states in the instance of a “repeat nuisance property” the city — through the city manager — may impose mandatory garbage service.
This procedure is highlighted in Title 1, Chapter 15, Article 3 of the Ontario City Code and defines a “repeat nuisance property” as a property that, within a 12-month period, has been the subject of two or more nuisance abatement notices or postings for violating code sections concerning excessive debris, outside storage, garbage or refuse consisting of waste upon which rats or mice may feed, and/or conditions which may attract rats or mice.
To attach garbage service to the customer’s water/sewer bill, the city must take the following steps:
1. Provide written notice of the mandatory garbage service;
2. Identify the mandatory garbage service (i.e., the weekly garbage charge + $10 administrative fee) as a separate line item on the bill; and
3. Inform the customer that failure to pay the mandatory garbage fee will result in the imposition of a lien on the property and/or termination of water service.
The letter states in general, a municipality has broad authority to take all actions necessary and/or convenient to govern and control its local affairs and that the city attorney’s office was “not aware of any laws or regulations that expressly prohibit or limit this broad authority, including attaching nuisance fines and/or abatement cost to water/sewer bills.”
The letter referenced a recent lawsuit that took place in LaGrange, Georgia, where the city was sued for its practice of shutting off water to homes without notice when residents failed to pay unrelated fines or fees.
Residents who sued the city alleged that the aforementioned practice violated their Fair Housing Act rights.
The case went before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and held that the residents’ claims were within the scope of the act.
Before the case could go any further, the city of LaGrande settled the case for $450,000 with the residents who had filed the lawsuit.
The letter states that while Ontario’s current code “does not provide [the] City authority to attach nuisance fines and abatement cost to customer water/sewer bills,” the code may be amended to do so. Such action would subject violators to potential loss of water/sewer services, according to the letter.
However, the attorney went on to say that this change could be seen as “controversial, and may expose [the] City to legal challenges and liability, particularly if a protected class is disproportionately affected,” by such changes.
It also noted that the city’s current code regarding mandatory garbage service “may also be subject to legal challenge.”
Committee Chairman David Sullivan said, after hearing what happened in Georgia, he was not comfortable with the committee changing the code to allow attachment of fines to violators’ water bills.
Sullivan asked for a consensus and the committee unanimously agreed that pursuing collection of fines that way was no longer an option, as it would potentially leave the city open to legal action.
Vice-Chairwoman Penny Bakefelt suggested that the city’s code be changed so every resident in Ontario is mandated garbage service.Sullivan, however, disagreed saying violators would not pay.
He then recommended decreasing the number of days that a residence is a “repeat nuisance property,” from the current 30 days to 14 business days. The committee agreed.
In other action, the committee also agreed to recommend a change to section 1-15-1 Scope of the Ontario City Code and to send future appeals cases to the Malheur County Justice Court through a municipal court judge.
This change comes due to having too many issues with due process in the past when the city handled appeals cases with a hearing officer at city hall.
The Code Enforcement Ad Hoc Committee meets next at 5:30 p.m. March 24, at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.
