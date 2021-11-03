Ontario City manager values networking that comes from serving on state board

Ontario City Manager Adam Brown addresses attendees at the Ontario Budget Committee in March. Brown is in nearing the end of his first year on a three-year term serving on the Board of Directors for the Oregon City/County Management Association.
ONTARIO — Ontario City Manager Adam Brown is in the first of his three-year term serving on the Board of Directors for the Oregon City/County Management Association. The group just recently wrapped up its annual business meeting, which included the election of new officers and board members to begin in 2022.
The association selected Scott Derickson, Woodburn city administrator, as the new president-elect, and Andy Varner, North Plains city manager as a new member on the 8-person board.
The board of directors includes city managers and county administrators from throughout the state, and in their monthly meetings they cover a lot of ground.
Brown says this includes everything from ethics among managers to bylaws for the association. Currently, they have some work going on with women in public administration and other minority groups in the city manager profession, including the Hispanic Network, according to Brown.
While he wasn’t involved in creating those bylaws, Brown said the board continues to support and make changes to its bylaws to include minority groups.
The most valuable gain from being on the board of directors is networking with others from throughout the state, Brown said. While they all network already, this more focused network allows more time to work closely with those leaders, and talk more about similar challenges.
“It’s really nice,” he said.
The association is an affiliate organization of the League of Oregon Cities; however, unlike the League, the group doesn’t work on anything political, including legislative issues, Brown says. But members stay busy.
“I’m surprised at how much work some of those individuals on that board do,” he said, adding that some have been there for a long time.
According to the association, its purpose is to increase the knowledge and ability of local government administrators and managers, to promote the exchange of information between the members and to support the functions and the aims of the International City/County Management Association.
