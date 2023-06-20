Ontario city manager remains hopeful for a better future

Christopher Kygar, a homeless man from the Ontario area, sits on a skateboard on a sidewalk on Southeast Third Street on June 15. Christopher sits with his head down like this most days and has been staying at this location off and on for the past couple of years. The lettering on a large cardboard box next to him reads “Homeless anything helps,” followed by his name. Christopher told the Argus that he doesn’t remember how old he is, but thinks he is in his 30s. He says he isn’t sure how long he’s been homeless, and that how he ended up in his situation “is complicated and hard to talk about.” According to Argus Observer archives, Kygar was the victim of a shooting in Ontario in 2017 in which the assailant received a seven and a-half year prison sentence.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor's Note

Editor’s note: This is the final in a three-part series.

ONTARIOOur series related to the city of Ontario’s new rules on when, where and how homeless individuals can camp on public property, as well as the removal of their campsites concludes today. These are set to go into effect in mid-July.

Property purchased from state



Tags

Load comments