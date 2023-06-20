Ontario city manager remains hopeful for a better future

ONTARIO — Our series related to the city of Ontario’s new rules on when, where and how homeless individuals can camp on public property, as well as the removal of their campsites concludes today. These are set to go into effect in mid-July.
Property purchased from state
The designated site is on a 2.8-acre portion of an area that for years has been in Ontario’s Parks Master Plan as a future community park on the southeast end of the city. But only recently did the city finally purchase the land from the state and that was done in order to accomplish its current needs related to homelessness.
The cost was $45,000 and it didn’t have to be annexed into the city as it was put into the urban growth boundary years ago, according to Cummings.
The campsite is along one side of a massive pond, which is protected due to wetlands surrounding it. The pond is where the Oregon Department of Transportation once removed gravel for the building of I-84 and Ontario’s northern interchange years later. It is very deep — as much as 20-feet in some spots, Cummings said. With protected land and safety in mind, Cummings says the city will have a 4-foot fence installed along the pond with signs posted.
While it is just outside a residential area, Cummings said he hopes it will work out OK and in a walk-through of the site on Wednesday afternoon pointed to a giant berm which will provide a buffer for noise and visibility.
He said as people begin to establish at the designated site, the city is going to have to provide porta potties and garbage facilities, Cummings said.
Hope for the future
While related issues have worsened in recent years, Cummings holds out hope that things will change for the better.
Rather than believe all hope is lost, Cummings is hopeful that the state and federal government can begin to help finance needed homeless shelters and mental health facilities.
He pointed back to the Great Depression, where those experiencing similar hardships found relief through the creation of government programs. This included the Public Works Progress Administration and Civilian Conservation Corps established by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s “New Deal, in the mid-1930s. Many Americans went back to work to build structures and landmarks throughout the U.S. that still exist today
Now with a push to remove dams from many rivers in the Western U.S., Cummings hopes the same opportunities might lay ahead for people to help begin building wetlands around those areas they are removed or other projects related to the transition to clean energy.
For those truly unable to go to work due to various reasons including mental health challenges, Cummings is hopeful facilities can begin to be built to address an issue that has been growing nationally since the 1950s. Data shows it became worse after 1981, when then-President Ronald Reagan deinstitutionalized those with mental illnesses, shuttering psychiatric hospitals.
Cummings said he agreed that something needed to be done to address those places where people were being mistreated or abused. However, he said it could have been handled differently with the federal government aiming to fix what was broken, rather than removing the system completely.
Data indicates that a lack of in-patient care for people with mental health issues has exacerbated the crisis, with many ending up homeless or ending up in jails which are rarely adequately staffed to handle mental health issues. According to data from the National Alliance for Mental Illness, millions in the U.S. are affected each year. The data shows: 1 in 5 adults with mental illness; 1 in 20 with serious mental illness; 1 in 6 age 6-17 with mental health disorder; with 50% of lifetime mental illness beginning by age 14 and 75% beginning by age 24.
