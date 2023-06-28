Ontario City manager reassures concerned citizens that designated campsite for homeless will be monitored

The city’s designated camp site for homeless people at 1142 S.E. 13th Ave. is pictured earlier this month. The trees in near the back of the photo are part of wetlands around an existing pond there that will be fenced off. The site will be monitored regularly to ensure those who stay there are following the rules.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Members of the public have been looking to the newspaper to answer some questions about the site that has been designated by the city for homeless people to camp on.

Beginning July 1 — with the exception of the city’s designated site at 1142 S.E. 13th Avenue — camping will be prohibited on any city property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. These rules are spelled out in Ordinance No. 2819-2023, which established camping regulations, and its related campsite removal policy. This was adopted by the council on June 13.



