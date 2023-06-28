Ontario City manager reassures concerned citizens that designated campsite for homeless will be monitored

The city’s designated camp site for homeless people at 1142 S.E. 13th Ave. is pictured earlier this month. The trees in near the back of the photo are part of wetlands around an existing pond there that will be fenced off. The site will be monitored regularly to ensure those who stay there are following the rules.
ONTARIO — Members of the public have been looking to the newspaper to answer some questions about the site that has been designated by the city for homeless people to camp on.
Beginning July 1 — with the exception of the city’s designated site at 1142 S.E. 13th Avenue — camping will be prohibited on any city property from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. These rules are spelled out in Ordinance No. 2819-2023, which established camping regulations, and its related campsite removal policy. This was adopted by the council on June 13.
Since releasing our seriesregardingthe new rules, the public has inquired whether someone will be monitoring the site around the clock to ensure individuals there are following the rules — which including no burning — and whether the city is considering dumping gravel where the grass is to make the area “fire safe.”
Ontario City Manager Dan Cummings said the 2.8-acre site, which is near wetlands, is “mainly gravel and watched closely,” and will be monitored with rules enforced.
But with Ontario Police Department understaffed and overloaded with calls, the Argus asked who’s going to be doing the monitoring.
“It is going to be monitor by all departments, Police, Fire, Planning and Public works. So there will be plenty of eyes on it,” Cummings said. “And of course, I’m sure we will be having the public keep us posted to any issues that may arise. It’s not going to be out-of-site, out-of-mind operation.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.