ONTARIO
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown recently stepped up to serve on the Board of Directors for Oregon City/County Management Association.
The announcement was first made in a news release from the association on Oct. 16. Brown will join seven other city officials on the board. He is one of four new members being added to the board for 2021, during the League of Oregon Cities 95th annual conference.
In an email message received on Tuesday morning, Brown confirmed that he will be serving on the Board and shared his insights into the appointment.
“I am looking forward to serving on the Board of Directors for OCCMA. I’ve only been in Oregon for 4 ½ years so I never really felt prepared to contribute at that level until recently. I’m in my 20th year working for local government; however, and they asked for volunteers to serve on the board and I finally felt like it was time to serve,” wrote Brown.
He explained that this appointment isa commitment that requires meeting “several times a year” which he can do virtually or in person if there is a conference.
“They take advantage of already existing gatherings to meet, so it’s not a lot of time away. Additionally, it means coordinating committee work and bringing it back to the full Board of Directors and then membership ultimately,” wrote Brown.
He said that he thinks that a lot of people confuse city managers with “politicians,” but he said a city manager is there to carry out the direction of the governing body.
“We appreciate the opportunity to provide professional recommendations, but at the end of the day it’s our City Councils and County Boards that drive organizations,” wrote Brown.
