ONTARIO — Will Ontario be getting a new city manager this year? It remains to be seen, but it is worth noting that City Manager Adam Brown is a finalist for that same position on the west side of the state. He has applied for city manager for Keizer, which is the 13th-largest city in Oregon and is nearby Salem and also Brown’s in-laws.
Brown took the position in Ontario in June of 2016 having moved here from Michigan.
Like Ontario, Keizer operates under a council-manager form of government, with a mayor and six-member city council. The city manager is the administrative head of the government. According to information about the Keizer position listed in the profile, the next city manager “will address turnover in some of the department director positions in the near future.”
Brown has recently faced the same task in Ontario, where half of the eight department heads have left since August of 2021. This included the airport manager, police chief, human resources director/assistant to the city manager and public works director. The latter position is contracted out through Jacobs so Brown has input, but not a final say in who is hired for that role.
Former Ontario Airport Manager Erik Hartley told the newspaper when he left in August that he was resigning due to the “current political climate” in Ontario.
At that time, the council had actively been discussing amendments to the city’s charter, which was under review by an ad hoc committee, with any changes ultimately going to voters. One of the proposed amendments would have enabled members of the council to have a say in the hiring of department heads, a role currently held by the city manager.
Mayor Riley Hill was advocating to have this included on the ballot, and at a December meeting noted the department head turnover. At the same time, Councilor Eddie Melendrez said Hill wasn’t telling the whole story about department heads leaving. Melendrez indicated that unjust criticism by members of the council could have influenced those departures, something he had stated at recent meetings.
The council ultimately shot down Hill’s idea, with Council President Ken Hart and Councilor John Kirby stating that they would stand with the ad hoc committee, which had discussed it at length, and not support it.
Prior to Brown’s arrival in 2016, City Recorder Tori Barnett was filling in as the interim city manager since April of 2014, shortly after Jay Henry’s departure. Should Brown depart, it will be up to the City Council to hire the next city manager and any department heads in the absence of one.
The council is slated to go over Brown’s annual review at its next meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The agenda item has been pushed out several times since December.
While Brown is waiting to hear from Keizer, he hasn’t made any decisions yet.
“There are a lot of cool things going on here and I would hate to hand it off to someone else,” he said.
Brown noted that his contract does require him to provide a certain amount of time for notice before leaving and said that if he did ultimately leave it would be “on the best terms possible.”
During his tenure, Brown has seen a lot of movement in local government, including voters overturning the city’s ban on recreational marijuana sales and helped the council and staff wade through endless details related to how they would regulate it.
Highlights for him have included being managed financially well and downtown revitalization efforts.
“We made some big strides there as a team,” he said, adding, “Overall the fact that staff, we work so well as a team, we get a lot of stuff done.”
Furthermore, he said he is “excited” for the wayfinding signs to get here, which are currently under production.
As to focus points for the city, Brown said the one thing that he loses the most sleep over is progress needing to made to “get rid of some of the crime and gang activity.” However, he noted overall, there’s a lot of good things going on and said the city is doing a good job of building the community back up, including single-family housing, growth at the airport and improvement at parks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.