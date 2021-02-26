ONTARIO
In the interest of public safety as it relates to COVID-19, Ontario City Hall has undergone a series of closures and reopenings to the public since the onset of the pandemic.
Ontario City Hall closed to the public for the first time in March 2020, however it did reopen its doors as part of the second phase of Reopening Oregon on June 8, only to close to the public again on July 1. As of today, Malheur County has transitioned from extreme risk to moderate risk level and indoor dining will be allowed for the next two weeks, which will extend into March.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario City Hall staff to find out what the plans are to reopen to the public.
An email from Ontario Assistant City Manager Peter Hall received on Thursday afternoon, outlines the plans for reopening.
“We are planning to reopen City Hall on Monday, March 1. We will be doing some training with our staff members tomorrow to ensure that all of the proper steps are taken to keep them and the public safe. This includes cleaning and procedures for ensuring social distancing, mask wearing, etc. We already have a few things in place such as glass at our service windows and vinyl stickers designating where the 6-foot spacing is,” wrote Hall.
Other safety measures have already been instituted included plexiglass dividing partitions in the council chambers providing protective barriers between staff.
Vale City Hall will also reopen to the public on March 1, however the drive-thru window has been open during this time.
Larry Meyer contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.