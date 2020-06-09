Ontario City Hall

This photo shows the Ontario City Hall.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — Ontario City Hall reopened its doors as initially planned on Monday, in line with Malheur County moving into the second phase of Reopening Oregon and following those guidelines.

According to an official at City Hall, the building is open to the public, however, there are stipulations for visitors to adhere too. These include wearing a mask and limiting the number of people in the lobby at one time to five.

