Ontario City Council wants to look into residency rule for committees

ONTARIO
The latest application for a city committee triggered a review of the city’s policies regarding residency. During the Ontario City Council work session on April 8 while considering an application from Justin Kearns to serve on the airport committee, Mayor Riley Hill pointed out that Kearns was from Nampa.
Councilor John Kirby said he thought the committee only had one person with an Ontario address, however City Manager Adam Brown confirmed that the airport committee membership comprises four from Ontario, one from Vale, one from Nyssa and one from Weiser.
Kirby noted that while typical committee appointments are only eligible for those residing in the 8C School District boundary, he felt the airport committee represented “a vested interest in aircraft ownership,” and mentioned that the city is working on a big master plan, proposed to increase the capacity of traffic to the airport.
"The other night there were a few with Ontario residency, but none were pilots," he said.
Councilor Ken Hart said he objected to the last person who applied for the planning commission because they didn’t live in the area, however noted that person did own a lot of property in Ontario.
“I don’t see the logic here,” he said of allowing an exception.
Hart suggested they go out and find someone local to be on the committee, as was done for the open planning commission seat.
He would like to see that play out before they consider people out of the area, saying after a period of time and after all efforts had been exhausted, they could then consider out-of-area applicants.
Kirby said “expertise for issues” was important, but agreed the council should revisit the policy prior to appointing another member.
As such, Hill set Kearn’s application aside until policies can get a further review.
Currently the airport committee comprises the following members (appointments are four-year terms):
Luke Keller thru Dec. 2023; Barbara Brody, secretary, thru Dec. 2023; Shay Meyers thru Dec. 2021; John Freeburg, vice chairman, thru Dec. 2022; Jim Bain, chairman, thru Dec. 2021; Gary Taylor thru Dec. 2024; ex-officio members Brown and Kirby; fixed-base operator owner Tom Frazier, and airport manager Erik Hartley. The seat previously held by Shawn Coleman, which was to go thru Dec. 2022 is currently vacant.
According to its municipal code, the airport committee comprises seven members to be appointed by the mayor with the council’s consent. Nowhere in the code regarding the committee is residency in the area a requirement. However, according to the city’s Resolution No. 2018-112 residency within city limits is required for all department head positions not contracted out hired after Feb. 27, 2018 and within the 8C School District boundary for all employees within six months of employment. At the time the resolution was established, employees outside of the area were not required to move, unless they are promoted to a department head position, and would then have 12 months to comply.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.