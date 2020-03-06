Ontario City Council wants residents to decide on new logo

ONTARIO — Pulling people off the highway and into Ontario for a visit was a major takeaway following a presentation by the designers of the potential new city logo during the Ontario City Council work session on Thursday. However, inaccuracy in artwork including local icons was a topic of discussion following the presentation.
City Manager Adam Brown had previously said in recent meetings that the company tasked with creating the features of the wayfinding project would be showing off those designs to the community.
Thursday night’s work session included a presentation by Dan Beyer and Andie Kelly from Trademark Design and Fabrication from Boise. Beyer and Kelly each explained their part in the city project.
Kelly, whose task was to design a new logo for Ontario, said the city’s current logo could benefit from an update. To this she added that no city logo can really stay current with trends, but waiting for 20 years or more to make a change is problematic because it is such a drastic shift in the perception of the community if a change does occur.
Kelly said the city would benefit from adopting a new brand.
Beyer concurred with Kelly’s assessment saying that the city logo serves as the foundation of the brand of the wayfinding project.
“The Malheur Butte and the river convergence,” noted Kelly, were two facets of the Ontario community that she wanted to highlight in her designs.
Kelly reiterated how important that a city’s logo is because it will be resized and put out in different forms, including signs and T-shirts, just to name a few.
Kelly explained that a city logo have to be “visually appealing and visually cohesive.”
Kelly then presented three logo options to the City Council and encouraged them to choose which logo they preferred. The council declined taking action on the matter, instead responding by saying that the people of Ontario should give their input on what logo they want to see replace the existing one.
“It’s their town,” stated Mayor Riley Hill in response to the public outreach element.
Councilor Norm Crume noted an issue with one of the drawings of the Butte.
“It’s totally backwards,” said Crume, “The rock croppings are on the south side.”
Brown reminded everyone in attendance that the logo is going to be “incorporated in the new fabrications.”
The Council decided to post the three logo choices on the city’s Facebook page to reach out for the community’s feedback.
