ONTARIO — The Ontario City Council voted unanimously to participate in the “If I Were Mayor,” contest/project during their regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8.
The cost for the city of Ontario to participate in the contest is $1,500, and funds will be taken from the Ontario City Council’s budget for professional development.
The contest is held annually by the Oregon Mayor’s Association and is open to public, homeschooled, private, and charter school students within Ontario.
How it works:
Each participating mayor promotes a local contest to select one local winner in each of the following three categories.
• Elementary School (grade 4-5) — Posters Contest (Photo of poster can be PNG, JPEG, BMP files)
• Middle School (grade 6-8) — Essay Contest (Word, PDF, PowerPoint or Prezi)
• High School (grades 9-12) — Digital Media Presentations (videos only).
PowerPoint and Prezi have been moved to the Essay category.
Once the local contest is complete in a student’s respective area, cities will submit one winner from each of the categories to League of Oregon Cities.
First-place statewide winners in each of the three categories will win $500.
These students will receive their prizes at the awards luncheon held during the OMA Summer Conference in Newport, Aug. 11 to Aug. 14.
Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements.
Second and third place winners receive $300 and $100 respectively and will be awarded their prizes at local city presentations.
Applicants can send their finished product by email to the Assistant to the Ontario City Manager, May Swihart at may.swihart@ontariooregon.org, or by hand at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St., in Ontario.
The deadline for applicants to submit finished product, is 5 p.m., on March 28.
