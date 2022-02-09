ONTARIO — On Tuesday evening the Ontario City Council during its regularly scheduled meeting voted to add an item to the agenda regarding the scope of the Code Enforcement Committee Ad Committee to health and sanitation.
Ontario City Councilor John Kirby told the council that he had sent an email to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown say that he and Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden had a conversation with Code Enforcement Committee Chairman David Sullivan after the budget committee meeting (Feb. 1) and “concurred that [code enforcement] committees review should be limited to Title VII Health and Sanitation Chapter 1 to Chapter 7-5 and also Ontario Code 1-5 Civil Penalties.”
Kirby in that same email to Brown asked that an item be added to the current meeting’s agenda.
Kirby said that the reasoning for this was that “The full ordinance is a phone book and we [the committee] need to narrow our view in order to get through,” making recommendations to the city council.
Kirby then made a motion to amend the agenda to add the aforementioned item “for consideration.” Ontario Mayor Riley Hill then asked if there was a second to which Braden second the motion.
After the item was added to the agenda Kirby then motioned that the Code Enforcement Committees review should be limited to Title VII Health and Sanitation Chapter 1 to Chapter 7-5 and also Ontario Code 1-5 Civil Penalties.
Hill then asked if there was a second to which Braden seconded.
Before the vote during discussion Braden stated that the council’s original resolution was “ambiguous” and by limiting the Code Enforcement Committee’s scope as presented, they [the committee] would have about 12 pages to review instead of 150.
The council then voted unanimously to approve the item.
