All but one member of the Ontario City Council toured the Ontario Municipal Airport on Friday, Aug. 27.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, Council President Ken Hart, and Councilors Michael Braden, John Kirby and Eddie Melendrez, along with City Manager Adam Brown were present.
Councilor Sam Baker did not attend the tour due to another commitment.
Items discussed included expanding the use of the airport’s property to new hangar tenants and the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District’s use of the airport for its aircraft for fire fighting at its single-engine air tanker base.
The head of Fixed Base Operator of Frazier Aviation Tom Frazier talked about the current fuel storage capacity at the airport. Currently the airport has a 100 Low Lead fuel farm tank which is 6,000 gallons, with a 3,000 gallon fuel truck for storage and over the wing/into plane fueling.
There is also a 12,000 gallon Jet “A” fuel farm tank with a 2,500 gallon truck for the aforementioned wing/into plane fueling with a single point fueling equipped with Prist injection, an additive used in aviation fuels to prevent the formation of ice in fuel lines.
City officials also toured the site on the former municipal golf course for the a sprint boat race that will take place in spring of 2022, following approval at the Aug. 24 City Council meeting.
