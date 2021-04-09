ONTARIO
The Ontario City Council held a work session on Thursday evening, tackling a heavy agenda. Information on some of those items follows, including utility billing write-offs, potential over-billing of utilities for a carwash, complaints of discarded needles around town, as well as a public hearing will be held a week from today regarding the homeless shelter.
Utility billing write-offsAt the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020, the city of Ontario suspended utility shutoffs for customers, and that lasted through September of 2020.
During that time, quarterly notifications regarding past-due accounts needing collections activity and write-offs were also on hold, as explained to the council by Kari Ott, city finance director. In order to get things moving ahead, Ott needed permission to totally write-off $48,639 in delinquent accounts, with another $11,801 going to collections, six bankrupt business accounts totaling $1,785 and one deceased citizen’s account totaling $1,358.
Councilor Ken Hart asked why more of the delinquent account totals couldn’t be pushed to collections, Ott explained they can only pursue four months worth of billing.
Braden asked whether the council could see the list more frequently in the future and Ott said they could plan on seeing it quarterly.
The council OK’d writing off the aforementioned totals, on a unanimous roll call vote.
Bluebird utility
The council also approved having city officials study the way water is billed to Bluebird Express Carwash after hearing a presentation from owner John Fery.
After explaining how their water is recycled and is “generally in as good as shape as it is received,” before going through the system, Fery then explained how that means they use less fresh water than other businesses and as such are being overbilled. He estimates that to be by about $17,000 since 2019. He showed city council members two national studies regarding “carryout” and “evaporation” rates to help explain how he came up with the overbilling estimate.
While Fery isn’t trying to get compensation for the past overbilling, he said he is asking that the council consider an adjustment to the billing structure specifically for the carwash at an average of 21% less.
Complaints of discarded needles around town
During his monthly report to the council, Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero pointed out that discarded needles were still an issue. He showed a photo of a needle that was found in a tire that was laying on the ground outside of the Ontario Bargain Center, which was discovered by the owner while the chief was on a recent visit to the property, he said.
The owners of that store had spurred a public meeting with the chief in recent months regarding myriad issues with transient traffic, including discarded needles.
Discussion turned to the location of the temporary shelter comprised of tiny houses on the opposite side of town, where there were complaints of discarded needles, too.
Councilor Eddie Melendrez said he had talked to some neighbors of the shelter recently who had complained about needles in the alleyway and asked whether they could set up a sharps box similar to the one at Mallard’s Grocery Store.
Romero said yes, they likely could, but also stated that now since he did a walk-thru and helped offer advice on environmental deisng., the alley is well lit to help decrease the situation and cameras are on the way to being or have already been installed. He also noted the public will still be dealing with “drug addicted individuals all throughout town.”
Melendrez said the consensus among neighbors was that they want people to be able to have housing, but they want the city to do more and he wanted to take their concerns to heart.
According to Brown, Community in Action is going to do some public awareness for the shelter, ahead of asking the city for an extension of time on the property at the April 20 council meeting.
That hearing will be held at 1 p.m. April 16 at the Origins Faith Building at 312 N.W. Second St.
