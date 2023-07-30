Quantcast
More time needed

Ontario City Council stalls diversity decision once again

Discussion continues over ‘true relationship’ between council and Diversity Advisory Committee

Diversity Advisory Committee Chairman Thomas Moreno addresses the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday. He urged the council to take a more active role with the committee, which is currently seeking to update outdated language in its ordinance. No decision was made at the meeting, with the council tabling the matter for a second time this month.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — For the second meeting in a row, the Ontario City Council tabled making any amendments to the ordinance that carved out the Diversity Advisory Committee. This followed a robust conversation between members of both groups during the council’s second meeting of the month on Tuesday.

The committee is seeking an update to outdated language in the ordinance to ensure it isn’t discriminatory. However, at the first meeting this month, Council President Ken Hart pointed out that even with the changes, the language seemed to be discriminatory.



