Ontario City Council stalls diversity decision once again

ONTARIO — For the second meeting in a row, the Ontario City Council tabled making any amendments to the ordinance that carved out the Diversity Advisory Committee. This followed a robust conversation between members of both groups during the council’s second meeting of the month on Tuesday.
The committee is seeking an update to outdated language in the ordinance to ensure it isn’t discriminatory. However, at the first meeting this month, Council President Ken Hart pointed out that even with the changes, the language seemed to be discriminatory.
On Tuesday, City Manager Dan Cummings led off the agenda item, which was listed under old business.
He said he thought there was miscommunication after the first meeting this month that the council was aiming to get rid of the committee.
This may have stemmed from Council President John Kirby asking during that meeting what the committee’s function was, which he questioned again during the most recent meeting. Kirby said the reason he did is that when he looks at the duties and responsibilities of the committee, it appears to him the only duty is to have a meeting.
Kirby told the group “you have no strength, no validity, it’s a tea party,” according to what’s written here.
With that in mind and the fact that there are new members on the council as well as a new city manager since it was first incepted, Cummings urged Diversity Advisory Committee members to attend Tuesday’s meeting so the council could ask them questions directly.
Four of the seven-member committee showed up. They all were wearing yellow T-shirts with black lettering in all-caps that read, “Register to vote here!”
‘Indicative we have a lot of work to do’
Vice-chairman Billy Carter, who has been on the committee since August of 2021, addressed the council first. His understanding of the function of the group was that it would give the council some guidelines that would help guide them in a way that they wouldn’t fall back into a position of the good-ol’ boy syndrome or something along those lines.”
Carter said recruitment is a key component in diversifying any organization. With that in mind, he said the committee could be a very valuable asset.
He said the city missed an opportunity to bring on “two exceptionally qualified applicants of color over the past couple years,” including one as a city councilor and one as a city attorney.
“This message can send other minorities a very deep and profound message: ‘Don’t apply because they will just deny you like they did the others,’” Carter said. “I grew up in a Jim Crow south, so I know racism discrimination when I see or hear it. The fact that the legitimacy of the Diversity Committee is in question and its function is not understood is very concerning and indicative that we have a lot of work to do.”
‘Are there no issues to be resolved?’
The group’s chairman, Thomas Moreno, who was appointed in June of 2022, challenged the council to establish a way the committee could be part of improving growth and prosperity in Ontario.
He mentioned that many of the committee members were bilingual and multicultural. He also mentioned how the group set out on its own accord in an effort to get people to register to vote and worked on unconscious bias training.
“I would like for us to get it together — go forward together,” Moreno said, posing the question: “Are there no issues to be resolved?”
Kirby said group members seemed to be asking the council the same question the council was asking them.
“And that is, ‘What are we supposed to do folks?’”
Antonio Sunseri, who has been on the committee since September of 2022, pointed out that the mission statement in the original ordinance states the group was established to advise the mayor and council on a range of issues related to diversity and equity issues within the community.
“To me I take that as we don’t make proposals to the city council,” he said.
Kirby asked if the committee was waiting for someone to walk through the door and come see them.
“I’m just uncertain of our true relationship, because you’re smart people and this advice if it’s coming, I never hear it from you. That’s my concern,” he said.
Carter said he believes they all have the same concern, noting that the group is only in an advisory capacity. He said his vision is that the council would lean on the group as they are making decisions that effect the city as a whole and might need expertise on diversity. Carter said it wouldn’t hurt to have a member of the committee sit in on job interview panels.
“We’re here to help in any niche you have,” he said.
Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai noted that part of his recruitment included an interview process in which he was introduced to several community members who asked him questions.
“We can definitely do it. It’s definitely legal. It just makes it a longer process,” he said.
A supporting role
In a letter from past mayor Ron Verini, read by Folden, Verini encouraged the council to take a more active role with the group. Verini was on the council which passed the ordinance creating the committee and said that the original intent was that the group and its prospective suggestions could be a huge asset.
“Diversity of thought can only be achieved by diversity of the members involved,” he said, noting that he supported the proposed changes as well as the committee.
There was some discussion from council members attending the Diversity Advisory meetings. Councilor Penny Bakefelt and Mayor Deborah Folden indicated a desire to support the group and attend their meetings.
“I would also like to engage with you more often and get a better understanding of what you do and work with you,” Folden said.
Cummings pointed out that all members of the public were invited to go to the committee meetings, even the councilors. The group meets in council chambers at the City Hall on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Kirby proposed the group bring ideas to the council and Cummings cautioned him, clarifying if he was trying to give the group the ability to make decisions.
Kirby clarified he understood the group was advisory to the council.
“I just think we need to have some thought that maybe enhances the advisory notion. This community my entire lifetime has been diverse. I don’t see it changing, I’d like to see it maintained, enhanced … But this thing is so weak to me that I’d like to see some thought given to it.”
Hart said while he could think of specific examples when the committee had helped the council, including providing great ideas as the council was putting together the Ontario Promise program. However, he is still concerned about the paragraph that follows the proposed changes, pointing out how it states no one ethnicity or other group should be represented by more than 50% of the committee. However, that question isn’t on the city’s application.
Hart suggests committee set criteria
“If a person wants to be invited, we put them on,” he said. “But this picking and choosing based upon these criteria … conflicts with the new paragraph. We as a council shouldn’t be deciding based upon the color of their skin.”
He motioned to approve the amendments with edits and an additional amendment striking that paragraph out and not to have that criteria for the council to consider. Kirby seconded the motion, but both later ended up withdrawing their motions.
Melendrez asked to run it by the Diversity Advisory Committee, saying he wasn’t taking it as anything other than ensuring the committee “was diverse not to end up looking something like the city council where it’s all the white race sitting up here or on a diversity committee.”
Carter said he liked the language as it was, reiterating that without such stipulations it would fall back to “good ol’ boy.”
However, Kirby agreed with Hart saying the language change was in conflict.
“If you took it to court, it almost cancels each other,” he said suggesting tabling it and having legal counsel rewrite it.
At this point committee secretary Janet Komoto, who has been on the committee since it was incepted in 2017, asked whether the committee could work on rewording and get back to the council.
With that, Kirby moved to table the matter, which was seconded by Hart and passed unanimously on a roll call vote.
A final thought came from Hart to the committee. He proposed that when people applied for open seats on the committee, those applications first went to the committee, then back to the council with its recommendations.
“That way you could use whatever criteria you want [to fill the vacancy],” Hart said.
