ONTARIO
Tuesday night’s second regular meeting of the Ontario City Council saw the appointment of a new councilor with Ken Hart to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former Ontario City Council President Dan Capron.
Five total candidates. including Hart, were present to express to the Council why they wished to serve and what they could bring to the position if selected – the four other applicants being: Lynelle Christiani, David Armstrong, Candace Shock and Clyde Esplin.
Following the applicants’ statements, Councilor Freddy Rodriguez moved to appoint Ken Hart. The motion was seconded after a pause by Councilor Ramon Palomo.
Further discussion was had including Councilor Marty Justus suggesting Christiani for the position citing her success with the Malheur County Fair since her time there.
Ultimately, the Council voted in favor of selecting Hart to assume the vacant City Council seat with the majority voting in the affirmative and Justus being the only dissenting vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.