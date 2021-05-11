ONTARIO
City of Ontario Finance Director Kari Ott took to the podium at the Ontario City Council’s work session on May 6 to make a presentation about an amnesty program for civil penalties that residents may have incurred. The idea was initially floated by City Manager Adam Brown, who was not at the meeting as he was out of town.
After discussing the matter at length and hearing public comment from the lawyer representing Mayor Riley Hill in a lawsuit versus the city over civil penalties, the council took action to temporarily halt ordinance fines. The suggestion to put a temporary hold on the fines and fees related to ordinance violations until the program gets “figured out,” was brought forth by Councilor John Kirby.
Ott explained how the council has directed staff to find a means of addressing these civil penalties and “code enforcement fines, in general.”
She said staff had put together a presentation outlining the framework of the plan which would address “about 75 accounts” which are “over $1 million dollars right now.”
The idea is to utilize the “whole month of June” to address the accounts in question.
“We would notify everybody who has outstanding penalties 10 days prior to the start of the period, and put an ad in the newspaper so that way we can give everybody an equal chance to be involved in this program,” she said.
Ott said how the program is slated to work will involve the property owner paying a reduced fine that is determined through negotiations with city staff. In order for the reduced fine to be accepted, a code enforcement officer must review the property to make sure that the violation has been remedied and the property is brought into compliance.
She said that some possibilities of what staff discussed with this program included “a cap of $1,500,” and reducing the amount of fines for derelict buildings, which are currently fined at $250 per structure per month.
“We have people that owe a lot,” said Ott.
She said that if there was a fine cap introduced, for example, a non-compliant party would pay $1,500 and bring the property into compliance and the issue would be settled and the remainder of fees waived.
Ott said that these were some of the ideas that were generated by staff, including Brown.
Councilor John Kirby asked what constituted a “derelict building” to which Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings said that it is “defined very well” in the city’s codes.
Ontario Chief of Police Steven Romero said such a building is one is which the structure is “hazardous” and presents a “legitimate hazard” for humans.
Romero also said that complaints about ordinance violations come in from “a variety of places” and that some of these violations are “real obvious,” yet asks the ordinance officer to draw on the expertise of Cummings and his staff to make the final determination.
Midway in the discussion, Mayor Riley Hill recused himself, stepping down from the dias, and handing the gavel to Councilor Sam Baker. Hill is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the city over a civil penalty received for ordinance violations relating to excessive weed overgrowth at properties owned by his company, Eldorado Investments.
Mayor’s lawyer asks council to ‘reflect’ on the situation
Zach Olson, a lawyer with Yturri Rose, spoke during the public comments portion of the session announcing that he represents “a handful of folks who were fined by your code enforcement department last year.” This includes Eldorado Investments.
Olson said that the council expanded code enforcement department and instructed them to go out and “collect a bunch more revenue and fines to cover that budget gap.”
“They went out and did their best and they fined the crud out of people last year,” said Olson in reference to the city’s code enforcement officers.
He said he is asking the council to “take responsibility” and “reflect” on the situation.
He suggested removing fines and “shut down the system” and “we can move forward without it just like we have for a long time. We’ll be just fine.”
