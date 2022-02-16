ONTARIO — During its regularly scheduled meeting on Feb. 8, ontario Mayor Riley Hill took input from the city council before issuing city committee and council liaison appointments
The temporary change of procedure took place after a city council meeting on Jan. 11, where Hill appointed open committee positions without input from the council.
Ontario City Councilor Michael Braden, at the end of that same meeting, requested Ontario City Manager Adam Brown have Ontario City Attorney Jeremy Green look further into the matter.
Hill addressed the matter before going forward with the appointments that were the first item in the new business part of the agenda during the Feb. 8 meeting.
Hill said that after having a conversation with Green about two weeks ago, that he told him “‘ That the language there [in the charter regarding appointments] was insufficient and that it was ambiguous and that he [Green] could argue the point either way that whether the mayor could appoint or the council had the authority to oversee it.”
Hill said “to be safe and cautious,” he would let the city council “deal with it,” regarding giving input for appointments until the city receives clear language from Green on the matter.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown also told Hill and the council that Green would be at the March 8, city council meeting on how to address appointments in the future.
The council then provided input on the following committees: airport, budget, diversity advisory, parks, planning commission, and public works.
Ontario City Council President Ken Hart expressed concern, that applicants and Committee Members James Bain of Weiser and Bill Hager of Parma wanted to swap positions as regular committee members and an alternate. His concern was regarding the members living outside of the Ontario area.
Hill said that he shared Hart’s concern, but that “it was not easy to fill these positions.”
Ontario City Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked the council if anybody had any ideas on recruiting people for the committee positions from the surrounding communities.
No one responded to Melendrez and Hill, after asking for a consensus from the council, approved the aforementioned swap of Bain and Hager.
The council moved on to the Budget Committee where a single position was open due to the resignation of former committee member Stephen Meyer.
Ontario citizen David Armstrong put in an application for the position.
Hill told the council that Armstrong had “faithfully served,” the city of Ontario in the past.
Hill again asked for input, to which there was none, and Armstrong was approved.
Next up was the Diversity Committee, to which many members of the city council opposed appointing former Ontario city councilor Freddy Rodriguez, who had been recalled last year.
Ontario City Councilor John Kirby said that, “The people of Ontario have spoken. They removed him as a city councilor.”
He went on to say that the people of Ontario had made it clear that they did not want Rodriguez to be part of the city government.
Hart, Melendrez, and Ontario Councilor Michael Braden joined Kirby in opposition to Rodriguez’s appointment.
Hill said that he would defer on any appointment for the Diversity Committee and follow what the council had said.
The position at the time of this publication remains open.
The position of the Parks Committee was the next appointment taken up by the council.
Kirby noted that the applicant who had applied, Mike Pratt, was his brother-in-law, and that he would still support him.
Hearing no other comments Hill appointed Pratt to the Parks Committee.
The final committee appointment was the Public Works Committee which had two applicants, current Committee Member Jake Galeener and former planning commission committee member Cydney Cooke.
Hill said that it had always had been his position that to have somebody who serves on public works, they needed to know something about public works.
Hill said, it would be like appointing himself to “a computer committee, I would be worthless.”
Hill said his choice would be Galeener as he has experience in public works.
Melendrez tried asking Brown if a person who applied for public works needed experience, however, Hill answered, “No you don’t have to,” and then referred back to his analogy about him [Hill] being appointed to a computer committee.
Hill went on to say when he saw Cooke’s presentation he didn’t see a hint of any experience in public works.
Braden said that while he appreciated what Cooke had said, the fact remained that Galeener “has served and has served well,” and he would lean towards reappointment.
Ontario City Councilor Susann Mills agreed with Braden and stated that what he said was “right to the point,” she suggested if Cooke was interested in getting on the Public Works Committee, that she attend some meetings as a citizen, and if a position on the committee opened up in the future, she could reapply.
After confirming a consensus, Hill appointed Galeener to the Public Works Committee.
After the city council meeting, we contacted Brown about Hill’s conversation with Green.
He confirmed with us in a phone interview with the Argus on Feb. 9, and in an email the same day that Green told Hill, Ontario City Council President Ken Hart and him in a phone conversation, that, the language in the charter council rules and ordinances were not in alignment and could be interpreted either way.
Brown said, that, Green suggested to them that they [the city] make a “resolution of interpretation,” which would then be approved by the council and to which then the council could then revise the ordinances that establish the committees to make them all consistent.
As mentioned before, Green will be at the March 8 city council meeting, where he will further discuss the issue of future appointments.
