ONTARIO — After tabling a decision on an ordinance to pass planning annexation and rezoning for a future recreational marijuana dispensary at its Nov. 9 meeting, the Ontario City Council picked up the public hearing later that month. There was a lengthy discussion between the council and its lawyer, who was not at the earlier meeting — the reason the matter was been continued. Eventually, the council did pass the land-use request for an annexation and rezone of land in the city’s urban growth boundary. The parcel of land is off of North Verde Drive and Northwest 22nd Avenue, and the request by Gold Thumb Investments rezoned from Urban Growth Area Industrial to City Light Industrial, to eventually include a dispensary and donut shop.
There were two votes on the matter, and Council President Ken Hart, who voted no on both, also attempted to have the matter moved over to voters. However, his motion to do so died on the floor, with no councilors seconding his proposal.
After successfully making its way through the Ontario Planning and Zoning Commission, the annexation and rezone request by Gold Thumb Investments was brought before the city by Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings. He told the council at its first meeting in November that if there was no legal reason to deny the request, the city could potentially face litigation if they did so.
City Attorney Larry Sullivan told the council during its Nov. 23 meeting that he’d had quite a few discussions with Cummings over the matter, and that it was quite possible the only loophole the city could use to try to stop the annexation was by having an election. This is allowed by Oregon Revised Statute, and something Sullivan said the city could pursue if the majority of the council favored it, perhaps even getting on the ballot in time for May’s Primary Election.
Saying in his opinion, it made no sense to send it to an election of the people, Cummings noted it was ultimately up to the council; however, he cautioned them from picking and choosing which annexations to send to the vote of the people. Furthermore, he added that if all annexations went to voters, it would slow up development in the urban growth boundary.
Cummings said that he did not favor the city doing annexations by elections because a precedence already had been set by the city.
“We’ve already annexed several properties,” he said noting they were “identical to this, under the same rules and regulations” and that another one was on the table for the next meeting depending on what the council decided that night.
Sullivan said he and Cummings agreed that the council would be acting contrary to the evidence if it made a decision that didn’t support the annexation. He further noted that the 100% of nearby property owners who had been notified were in support of the project.
“So the criteria are met for doing an annexation,” Sullivan said.
Hart noted that decisions made by the previous council didn’t “bind the current council to do the same thing.”
In further discussion Sullivan clarified to Hart what Cummings had stated at the previous meeting: Unless the council had a fact to support denial based on the city’s land-use regulations, a denial could open the city up to a Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals challenge. Sullivan further stated that the state board “would probably overturn the city’s denial” and could even overturn an election decision, if it didn’t pass and the annexation applicant filed an appeal.
Councilor John Kirby noted that if the planning commission had OK’d the findings of fact, he didn’t think the council would be “hurting ourselves” by passing the annexation.
In total, from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the city earned $3,014,104 in pot tax revenues from sales of goods at dispensaries within the city.
“The dispensary owners are the ones getting their throats cut,” he said, noting that the law of supply and demand was that if you increase supply, the portion of one’s pie will decrease. However, he issued a note of caution to that statement.
“That doesn’t necessarily seem to be ringing true, so they know something we don’t,” Kirby said.
The council passed the annexation during two roll-call votes of 5-1.
