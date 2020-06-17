ONTARIO — Repairing the bridge at Beck-Kiwanis Park became a priority at Ontario’s City Council first regular meeting of the month on Tuesday night, where it was ultimately decided to spend $14,000 fixing the bridge.
During the meeting, Ontario City Engineer Betsy Roberts presented the council with options for fixing the structure.
The bridge has been in need of repair since it was first reported on July 31, 2019.
Already more than 30 years old, the bridge has been a fixture of Beck-Kiwanis Park for many years. The local landmark is said to symbolize the friendship between Ontario and its Sister City, Osakasayama, Osaka, Japan.
In February, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown had said that an insurance adjuster would be surveying the site and assessing the damage. Receiving the quote “took well into the spring of 2020,” according to Roberts.
Getting the council up to speed with what is needed to repair the bridge, Roberts said most of the rail points on the bridge are loose and do not meet safety standards.
She also said that the insurance company is only willing to pay for damage caused by vandalism, not natural wear and tear of the structure. Spring of 2020 saw some additional damage occurring to the railing and posts, according to the presentation.
Roberts said that the situation does require attention as more railings are being torn off despite efforts to dissuade people from using the bridge.
Roberts presented the City Council with two options: Replace the bridge entirely or make minor repairs to the structure.
She said that if the entire bridge was replaced, the new structure could have a lifespan of 50 to 75 years. Making the minor repairs that are necessary to remediate further damage now would add approximately three to five years to the bridge’s remaining lifespan, Roberts estimated.
The initial estimated cost of replacing the structure in its entirety (steel versus wood) is as follows: Idaho Transportation Department Average Cost is $65,000 and Forest Service Average Cost is $113,000.
To do the minor repairs, Roberts gave a breakdown of the scope of repairs to be done on the structure including: repair damaged rails and planks, tighten loose railing posts, and grout and repair a beam. The average cost of this repair project would approximate $14,000.
Councilor Freddy Rodriguez said that the new Parks Committee reached out to him about the bridge. He suggested that before making a solid decision to address the structural damage, the findings should be reviewed by the Parks Committee.
Mayor Hill agreed saying, “We should not bypass the committees.”
Councilor Norm Crume said that he felt the response needs to be that the city invest the money to fix this “icon,” agreeing with Brown’s assessment that the bridge is something that needs to be fixed “right now.”
Ultimately the council decided to send the findings to the Parks Committee for their review; however, the council made the decision Tuesday to move forward on repairs without comment from the committee.
The council approved to accept the recommendations of Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works Department, and seek to make the necessary repairs in the interim.
Brown had additional information regarding funding of the project that he shared in an email message received on Wednesday morning.
“It will come out of our insurance reserve. We get some returns from our risk insurer year to year and they go in a fund that covers deductibles. Our deductibles are $10,000. So we will use the $10k from the insurance reserve first and then if we need it, insurance will cover up to another $4k.”
