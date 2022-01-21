Ontario City Council OKs $210K to ensure safe drinking water for residents

ONTARIO — In order to ensure Ontario residents don’t have arsenic and other contaminants in their drinking water, the Ontario City Council has OK’d the purchase of new filtration media for its drinking water treatment plant. The cost is $210,000 for the media, which is a combination of proprietary beads, garnet and sand, according to City Engineer Paul Woods, with Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor.
Woods delivered the information to the council during its regular meeting on Jan. 11. Councilors voted unanimously to make the purchase out of the city’s Water Fund balance after hearing his presentation.
Woods explained that the city has two drinking water treatment trains, commonly referred to as the “old plant” and “new plant.” Both plants use filtration media to remove contaminants to meet Safe Drinking Water standards.
Filtration media at the old plant was replaced in 2016. However, media at the new plant has not been replaced since it was installed in 2005 and “is at the end of its useful life,” according to information in the council packet.
The new plant has a WesTech Filtration system in its chemical room. Woods told the council that Jacobs and WesTech were recently testing putting more river water through the plant to see if it was capable of handling it while still meeting Safe Drinking Water Standards.
The discovery is that the system is capable of doing that. As such, the media needs replaced, and the best time to do it is before April, as peak consumption time begins after that.
Woods said the delivery time was estimated to be eight to 12 weeks from the date of purchase order.
He clarified that the work does not include replacing the unit, and that Jacobs “believes we can take it out and put it in for no additional cost.”
According to the agenda report, the work fits under the “Growth” goal of the city’s strategic plan to increase water capacity, noting that without it the city’s current capacity would diminish.
How much is there and where does it go?
How much filtration media does $210,000 purchase? When Councilor Ken Hart asked about the volume, Woods explained that the unit that holds the media is 15-feet tall and about 20-feet by 40-feet.
Councilor John Kirby asked what happened to the filtration media after it had done its work removing contaminants.
“Do you recycle it? Sell it? Where does the product go,” he asked.
Woods explained that the material gets backwashed into drying beds at the water treatment plant.
After it is dried out, the material is then taken to the landfill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.