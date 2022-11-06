Ontario City Council OK’s signing OMA legislative proposal

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Oregon Mayors Association is proposing more than $123.57 million in state funding to be distributed amongst incorporated cities in Oregon to deal with the homelessness crisis. About $780,240 is proposed to go to five cities in Malheur County. The concept was born out of a task force on homelessness formed by the OMA in May, which comprises 25 mayors of cities of varying sizes throughout the state.

In the coming legislative session, OMA will make two budget proposals. The first is a budget package which provides direct allocation to cities for homelessness response and prevention services.



