Ontario City Council OK’s signing OMA legislative proposal

MALHEUR COUNTY — The Oregon Mayors Association is proposing more than $123.57 million in state funding to be distributed amongst incorporated cities in Oregon to deal with the homelessness crisis. About $780,240 is proposed to go to five cities in Malheur County. The concept was born out of a task force on homelessness formed by the OMA in May, which comprises 25 mayors of cities of varying sizes throughout the state.
In the coming legislative session, OMA will make two budget proposals. The first is a budget package which provides direct allocation to cities for homelessness response and prevention services.
Direct allocation funding proposed for cities in Malheur County includes $50,000 each for Adrian and Jordan Valley. More funding is allocated for Nyssa at $131,040; Ontario at $472,640 and for Vale at $76,560.
According to the memorandum, $50,000 would be the minimum funding for any city with a $40 per-resident multiplier in place. Population estimates used in the task force proposal are based on the Portland State University’s estimates in April.
The OMA Homelessness Taskforce aims to “humanely and timely address the homelessness crisis in Oregon through a partnership with the state and its 241 cities,” according to a memorandum dated October 18.
According to the proposal, cities could elect to use funds for their own homelessness response and prevention services or redirect funds to community partners who are required to use the funds for homelessness response and prevention services.
It’s worth noting that Malheur County has a Behavioral Health Resource Network established, which has received grant funding to create wraparound services related to Measure 110. Housing people who have substance use disorders is one of a variety of elements that is included in those services. The funding, which was carved out from the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, is being used by Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative, Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living and Lifeways.
The second proposal OMA will make to the Legislature is a budget package providing capital improvement funding for cities. For that, it is seeking “a meaningful allocation from the state for coordinated capital construction investments for specific shelter and transitional housing projects” throughout the state. The final dollar amount proposed for this arm of the proposal is between $125 and 175 million.
The League of Oregon Cities has communications specialists who will work directly with interested cities to develop a one-page document. It will outline such things as the city’s experience with homelessness and how the funding would help the city respond to or prevent homelessness.
Ontario Council signs on for $472K
During its final meeting in October, the Ontario City Council unanimously agreed to sign on with the Oregon Mayors Association memorandum, with a request that OMA add mental health services, as well, to the funding options.
City Manager Dan Cummings told the council that the memorandum was straight forward, and OMA was asking cities to support their proposal that the Legislature allocate funding for cities throughout Oregon, including $40 per resident for cities in Region 12, which are predominantly in southeastern Oregon.
The proposal states that all cities would see a minimum of $50,000 and puts Ontario’s annual allocation at $472,640.
It would be used to address a variety of issues related to homelessness. Some of these include clean-up, affordable housing, capital construction or improvement costs related to homelessness or affordable housing measures, hygiene stations, operation costs and prevention.
“I might state that one item is missing, in my opinion, which would be the mental health issue of homelessness,” Cummings noted, saying he wasn’t sure whether it was intentionally left off.
Mayor Riley Hill said it was his understanding that the city could spend it how they desired.
“We have great latitude if it passes,” he said. “If we chose to spend it on mental health we could, but as I understood, it was left open to the city on how to spend [the funding].”
Cummings noted it was a proposal that was not set in stone and might get more defined.
“We don’t know, this is just a starting point to see if the city wants to support it,” he said.
Councilor John Kirby said if the council endorsed the letter, “we need to get on the bandwagon for substance abuse and mental health.”
He said it was a “disgrace” that police officers’ hands are tied when it comes to dealing with mental health issues of persons experiencing homelessness.
“They want us to house them here … if we truly had our way, we would get rid of 100% of homelessness out of Ontario,” Kirby said. “Nobody wants to say that. We need to get them treated and back on their feet. Just housing people with problems is no answer.”
Councilor Eddie Melendrez then criticized Kirby’s remarks.
“Some of the words you are using are kind of hard,” he said. “I work with many homeless people in our community. Many who need help fell on hard times. You are making a huge assumption over a whole group of people and that is not correct.”
