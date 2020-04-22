ONTARIO — Monetary matters were one of the main topics at the Tuesday night meeting of the Ontario City Council. Following the public hearings March 10-12, the Budget Committee approved a revised budget that was then shared with the City Council for its final approval.

The total annual budget amount for the fiscal year 2020-21 is $33,114,229, this amount does not include “unappropriated and reserve amounts” that are listed in the resolution to adopt the budget. That separate total amounts to $1,657,227.

A further breakdown of the annual budget shows $8,672,829 allocated to the “General Fund” which includes line items such as “administration” “city council” “fire” and “police” among others. This section of the budget has the highest amount of appropriated funds, followed by the “Sewer Fund” with $7,850,774 and the “Water Fund” with $4,829,298.

When it comes to revenue projections from marijuana taxes, the budget includes $1.1 million in local marijuana taxes (from the the 3% local sales tax collected on every sale); and $50,000 for their share of taxes from the State of Oregon.

The budget was unanimously approved by the City Council following a brief presentation from Finance Director Kari Ott via conference call.

Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments