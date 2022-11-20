Ontario City Council members seek funding for oversight position

A pile of belongings of a local unhoused person sits on the southern edge of the Sinclair parking lot off East Idaho Avenue in Ontario in February of 2021. The Ontario City Council is currently seeking funding to pay for someone to oversee the work being done by three local entities who have been awarded Measure 110 funding and how they are using it toward homelessness.
This is the first in a two-part series regarding finding funding for oversight on local resources for the unhoused. On Tuesday: Shawna Peterson walks us through how the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region Board could help.
ONTARIO — During recent meetings of the Ontario City Council, some members of the council have talked about their dissatisfaction with how Measure 110 has been playing out, tying the ongoing homelessness crisis to the measure that decriminalized drugs two years ago. In addition to sending a request to the governor and gubernatorial candidates to repeal the measure or let Ontario and other cities carve out of it, there has been recent talk of independent oversight. The council has been discussing the potential of finding funding to pay someone to oversee the work being done by three entities comprising a local resource network that received state funding. Their goal: to do work related to Measure 110 by creating addiction recovery centers and wraparound services, including housing for those with substance use disorders.
The Drug Treatment and Recovery Act was passed by voters two years ago, with an aim to get people into treatment rather than lock them up for personal possession.
Oregon Health Authority was in charge of oversight of rolling out a program, including getting funding pushed out around the state to help people with substance use disorders get treatment rather than punishment for their addiction. It did so by creating a grant funding process for behavioral health resource networks established around the state. Malheur County’s resource network comprises Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative and Lifeways.
While the measure passed in November of 2020, local entities were not awarded a grant until September. They went through a grueling process to end up receiving $1.83 million to use between them for a variety of service elements. This was $7.2 million less than their initial request. Funding approval came from the Oversight and Accountability Council established by OHA.
Find a ‘ring leader’
During a council meeting in September, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai said Measure 110 had a negative impact on Ontario and that it was “attracting individuals from outside our community,” specifically due to decriminalization.
In October, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill said the chief alleged the entities which received Measure 110 funding were not “cooperating with each other.” He said he mentioned it to the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Board and that it would now like to get involved.
The board was created in 2017 to do work to further the regional workforce and economic development in a 20-mile area in Oregon near the Idaho border.
Hill also said he wanted city staff to bring together the three nonprofits which received the Measure 110 funding, the Department of Human Services and county officials to “discuss collaboration on the homeless issues so there wouldn’t be a redundant effort on things. To see if we can do something to alleviate the homeless problem of the city.”
During the most recent council meeting on Nov. 8, Hill checked with City Manager Dan Cummings on the status of the meeting he requested in October.
Cummings said he had reached out to Kirt Toombs, executive director at EOCIL, who was organizing a meeting with those entities. Cummings and Iwai and any council member that would like to join was urged to do so.
Hill asked, “are we bringing the Border Board and Department of Human Services in?”
Cummings answered in the affirmative, but said first they would start with the entities that received the Measure 110 funding. From there, they would pull in other partners.
“As you know, you get too many, sometimes all you do is sit there and argue and spin wheels,” Cummings said, noting that he hoped it could be kept to seven or eight members.
Council President Ken Hart stated that he had enlisted help from Jesse Sandoval, who is in charge of grants at Valley Family Health Care, for which Hart is the COO.
He said there is a planning grant available through Health Resources & Services Administration that could potentially be used to pay for someone “to be the ring leader to try to kind of get everyone together and work on a plan.”
Hart said perhaps that person could then work together with the Border Board to put together some real money, “not necessarily to provide services, but to provide leadership, to keep the groups meeting, seeing where the gaps are.”
If Oregon cities could get money for homelessness recently asked for from the Legislature, Hart suggested funds may not be the issue, but rather, how to coordinate. An Oregon Mayor’s Association task force is looking for $123.5 million annually for incorporated cities, with the amount proposed for Ontario at $780,240.
Iwai further stated that he had been meeting with Community in Action over the last couple of months. He said he has asked Community in Action to hold a forum before the end of the year, in which all the nonprofits providing services — in any capacity related to homelessness — get together so that stakeholders can learn more.
“I think it’s important that all stakeholders know who is doing what.” he said.
In a follow-up email to the chief and city manager regarding notification of meetings or forums, Iwai said he would follow up with details regarding the forum when they were available.
Members of resource network react to suggestion
The Argus Observer reached out to the local entities comprising the Measure 110 behavioral health resource network for their input on the idea of having independent oversight of the work being conducted by them. They were asked whether they felt it was an unnecessary layer or a needed step not thought of in the state’s initial planning.
Toombs was the first to respond, saying the oversight concept would not likely do anything to actually meet community needs.
“This type of political puffery and/or grandstanding does very little, if anything, to meet the ever-growing needs of our community. This misguided attempt to target marginalized communities and service providers is a perfect example of why trust in local government is at an all-time low,” Toombs said in an email.
He said that EOCIL welcomes a productive partnership with the council, extending an open invitation to councilors, city officials and law enforcement representatives to visit the nonprofit. There they could discuss services, positive impacts on the community, and cooperatively address any challenges as they arise.
“This type of engagement might allow for better-informed decisions and more fruitful public dialogue about the real challenges residents of Ontario, and Oregonians in general, are currently facing,” Toombs wrote.
Lifeways CEO Steve Jensen said rather than hiring someone for oversight, there is a need for “greater transparency” about the resource network.
“I feel better transparency is necessary and Lifeways welcomes sharing budgets and expenditure reports. At this time, OHA has approved all three agency budgets and has requirements for expenditure reporting,” Jensen wrote in an email. “Due to the fact that budgets are already approved by OHA, an additional full-time position may not be necessary. However, greater transparency does seem necessary so that the city understands how the budgets our allocated.”
He furthermore stated that OHA has implemented guidelines around approved budgets and reporting requirements regarding grant expenditures.
“Lifeways welcomes the opportunity to present and provide better clarity” surrounding the behavioral health resource network, Jensen said.
A response from Origins Faith was not received by press time on Friday.
