Measure 110

Ontario City Council members seek funding for oversight position

Nonprofit leader says its ‘political puffery and grandstanding’

A pile of belongings of a local unhoused person sits on the southern edge of the Sinclair parking lot off East Idaho Avenue in Ontario in February of 2021. The Ontario City Council is currently seeking funding to pay for someone to oversee the work being done by three local entities who have been awarded Measure 110 funding and how they are using it toward homelessness.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

Editor's Note

This is the first in a two-part series regarding finding funding for oversight on local resources for the unhoused. On Tuesday: Shawna Peterson walks us through how the Eastern Oregon Border Economic Development Region Board could help.

ONTARIO — During recent meetings of the Ontario City Council, some members of the council have talked about their dissatisfaction with how Measure 110 has been playing out, tying the ongoing homelessness crisis to the measure that decriminalized drugs two years ago. In addition to sending a request to the governor and gubernatorial candidates to repeal the measure or let Ontario and other cities carve out of it, there has been recent talk of independent oversight. The council has been discussing the potential of finding funding to pay someone to oversee the work being done by three entities comprising a local resource network that received state funding. Their goal: to do work related to Measure 110 by creating addiction recovery centers and wraparound services, including housing for those with substance use disorders.

The Drug Treatment and Recovery Act was passed by voters two years ago, with an aim to get people into treatment rather than lock them up for personal possession.



An error occurred