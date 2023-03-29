ONTARIO — How the city will move ahead to connect two trails on the north and south sides of town is yet to be determined. Also undetermined is how the $3.5 million to $4 million Ontario North-South Connector Trail will be funded.
A presentation about the route and some preliminary design concepts were presented during a joint meeting of the Ontario Planning Commission and the Ontario City Council on Tuesday night. The council did not take action on the item, rather taking the information into consideration ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 budget year, which begins July 1.
Nick Foster, with Kittelson & Associates – the Boise-based consultants hired by the city to work on the connector plan — discussed how the project started and how the firm, city staff and Oregon Department of Transportation have settled on a plan that builds off a plan from the Parks and Recreation Master Plan a few years ago and also included “transportation system plan update two years ago. He then talked about “the next steps to move it forward to reality.”
The planning phase was funded by ODOT, through one of the first waves of its Oregon Community Paths Program. That program is “the evolution of the bike/pedestrian portion of the Connect Oregon Program,” according to ODOT.
The plan is to connect the two existing trails. One was built on the north end of the city about 15 years ago, which begins at the Oregon State Park, goes over the Interstate 84 interchange and down behind Love’s Travel Stop. The other is the recently constructed Treasure Valley Connector Trail on the south end near Treasure Valley Community College.
Planning began in August and community outreach efforts were done in September and October, according to Foster. Getting in touch with citizens was done in myriad ways and even included setting up at the parks.
Overall, Foster said, the majority were in support of the project with only one comment not to do it. Among supporters, there was “a competing interest” with two big themes. There were people who wanted to see the trail away from streets, he said. Likewise, there were others who worried about safety if it was too far away from streets in less visible areas, commenting that they wanted to be able to access it at different times of the day without worry.
Planners considered feedback along with evaluation criteria, including safety, property impacts, environmental considerations, traffic and parking impacts, security, land use, maintenance and cost.
From there, they came up with a final recommended route, which Foster said “did a good job with meeting people away from the street,” and connecting them with parks. At the same time, it puts the path back into visible areas on low-volume traffic streets with lower speeds.
Preliminary designs depicted how the trail would look if it was off-street or adjacent to one and several different recommendations to get users safely across roadways along the path.
Blu Fortner, who serves on the commission asked whether maintenance costs were factored into the plan. Foster said it was just construction and design and it will depend on how the city wants to maintain it, for such issues as snow removal.
Commission member Michael Allen asked whether they would have to purchase easements from adjacent property owners. Foster said they didn’t believe so, except one section on the Malheur Drive extension that is not quite a public right of way.
Commission member James Grissett, who attended the meeting online, questioned if there really were only 25 responses. Foster said “numbers were not huge on responses,” noting they would have liked to see more people get engaged. He clarified that those who did not respond during outreach were not counted.
Commission member John Breidenbach is the President and CEO of the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce. He said in conversations had with some business owners they said they weren’t opposed to the trail, but didn’t want to take time to engage.
“Maybe we should have served ice cream or something.”
Another concern Fortner had was whether trash receptacles were included. He said it was really important knowing “we aren’t going to be adding more trash to the city by implementing this trail.” Foster commented that was included in the maintenance cost.
Councilor Ken Hart, said he wanted to “piggyback” off of Fortner’s comment. He said he uses the connector trail near TVCC “quite a bit.” He said that Public Works has done a pretty good job of maintaining it, but where orange cones were placed to separate the path, “a number have been torn down and they have not been replaced.”
He then questioned whether the city has funds to set aside to eventually maintain the path.
Council President John Kirby asked whether the Safe Routes to School funding could come into play somehow with the original proposal to have a north-south route between Ontario Middle School and May Roberts Elementary School.
City Manager Dan Cummings noted that was a different pool of money for a different project. He also noted that that while the Safe Routes funding is still available, the bids have come back over budget twice. As such, city and ODOT officials have worked to scale back that project. With that in mind, the only route that will be improved with that funding is along the Alameda School and sidewalks in that area.
“As you realize that is an unsafe section,” Cummings said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.