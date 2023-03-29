ONTARIO — How the city will move ahead to connect two trails on the north and south sides of town is yet to be determined. Also undetermined is how the $3.5 million to $4 million Ontario North-South Connector Trail will be funded.

A presentation about the route and some preliminary design concepts were presented during a joint meeting of the Ontario Planning Commission and the Ontario City Council on Tuesday night. The council did not take action on the item, rather taking the information into consideration ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 budget year, which begins July 1.



