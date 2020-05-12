ONTARIO — Two new faces were welcomed into two different city committees, planning and public works, during the Ontario City Council work session on May 7.
The vacancy in the Planning Commission was left after Craig Smith resigned from his seat on Jan. 14, according to Dan Cummings, director of Community Development.
“He emailed us on January 14, 2020 that he was resigning but would stay on until we found a replacement,” wrote Cummings in an email on Monday afternoon.
Cydney Cooke and Jake Galeener expressed interest and each submitted an application for the position.
Mayor Riley Hill acknowledged that there were two applicants for the Planning Commission seat and offered a suggestion to the City Council for their approval.
“And so with these two, I thought with Jake’s background in construction that he would be a good fit on the Public Works department. And Cydney would be a good fit on the planning commission. And so those are the two appointments that I am making,” stated Hill, who then asked for discussion from the council.
Councilor Freddy Rodriguez asked Cooke whether she had previously also applied to the Public Works committee, which Cooke affirmed.
After asking for a vote on Hill’s appointments, the City Council confirmed Cooke to the Planning Commission and Galeener to the Public Works Committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.