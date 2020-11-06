Ontario City Council and Malheur County Court hold virtual joint meeting for rezoning

ONTARIO
Joint special meeting between Ontario City Council and Malheur County Court for the purpose of considering an amendment to the Ontario Urban Growth Boundary to reflect a change in the zoning designation of Tax Lot 301 from “Ontario Residential/UGA” to “Ontario Light Industrial.”
The joint hearing was for the purpose of rezoning a small portion of property.
In a memorandum dated Oct. 22 addressed to Ontario Planning Commission, Malheur County Planning Commission, Ontario City Council and Malheur County Court, Malheur County Planning Director Eric Evans explained what the purpose of the rezoning is.
“The overall affect is to adjust the property in a way which reflects the current use, and to bring the Property into the Ontario URA/UGB and ultimately annex the Property into the City of Ontario in order tonalleviate a public health risk created by a failing onsite wastewater treatment system on the Property. The owners of the Property intend to connect to Ontario’s water and sewerage system,” wrote Evans.
The meeting between entities using the virtual meeting platform, GoToMeeting hit a snag when Evans said that the audio feed was cutting out. Ontario City Manager Adam Brown opted to switch the meeting over a conference call.
Evans said of the rezoning, “It’s pretty straightforward,” in amending the boundary.
The Malheur County Court accepted the recommendation to bring the property into the Ontario Urban Growth Area.
Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings said he recommended approving the rezoning designation. The Council moved to waive a second reading of the ordinance and unanimously moved to approve the amended zoning designation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.