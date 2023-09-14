featured Chamber of Commerce Ontario Chamber hosts lunch forum on Sept. 18 RSVP by 4 p.m. Sept. 15 Argus Observer Sep 14, 2023 Sep 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Chamber Forum Lunch at noon on Monday at Treasure Valley Community College.Those who would like to attend need to RSVP by 4 p.m. Friday. Doing that helps keeps the cost of lunches down and ensures that there is enough seating for everyone.The lunch will be held in Room 110 of the Weese building.The lunch menu is lasagna, breadsticks and salad. TVCC will be accepting credit cards at the door. The price is $15. Attendees do not have to eat lunch.The forum topic is an update on Valley Family Health Care.To RSVP, contact John Breidenbach at ceo@ontariochamber.com or (541) 889-8012. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Gastronomy The Economy Construction Industry Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
