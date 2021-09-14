ONTARIO — Who will win the cooking competition in this year’s inaugural Tater Tot Festival? We will find out this weekend, as the festival gets underway on Friday and Saturday in the downtown Ontario area, and voting for the best local tater tot dish will be done by the public.
The festival is free, but some activities, including the chance to pick a winner, will cost a nominal amount, and fund will go toward revitalization projects for the city of Ontario.
The festival is being put on by Revitalize Ontario, with festival’s biggest financial supporter being Kraft-Heinz, the successor to Ore-Ida Foods in Ontario, where Nephi and Golden Grigg first developed the food product. At the request of Kraft-Heinz, Revitalize Ontario will change the name of the festival in future years to include the plural version of tots, in conjunction with it’s registered trademark food, Tater Tots. The company will also be among vendors, hosting a booth about job opportunities at the food processing plant.
‘Bragging rights’
What’s a festival without the opportunity to win bragging rights of some kind? Citizens will get to help one local person get a traveling trophy “with a big ol’ silver bowl” for their Tater Tots dish, and will also get to participate in a Tater Tots eating contest, in which people will compete to see who can eat the most of the food product in two minutes. Both of these contests take place Saturday, with the cooking contest portion from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eating contest from 2:45 to 3:15 p.m. Winners will be announced from 3:15 to 3:45 p.m.
To vote on the dish, people can pay $6 to sample all of them. Finalists are from the preliminary cook-off which was held during the Malheur County Fair at the end of July. Preliminary cook-off winners and their respective dishes include Debra Griffin’s Totchos, Ryan Hart’s Jalapeño Popper Tot Casarole, Sara Speakman’s Twice Baked Tot Cups, Margaret Keithley’s Breakfast Tot Biscuits, Shannon Armstrong’s Steak Bomb Tot Waffles, and Kristin Sutton’s Ranch Tots.
“The winner will receive $100, plus having bragging rights with an engraved Tater Tot Trophy for the next year,” according to Charlotte Fugate, of Revitalize Ontario.
Free with fundraising opportunities
While the festival centers around the famous food product born right here in eastern Oregon — even food trucks will offer a special Tater Tots dish along with their standard menu, Fugate says there will be much more offered during the two-day festival. This includes street dancing, live music, a kid zone, carnival and craft booths.
There are three bands slated for Friday and four slated for Saturday evening, according to Fugate. Fugate also said the 27-foot orange and yellow hotdog shape bus — also known as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile — is slated to roll into town for the festival.
While the festival is free to attend, the hope is to raise more money there through vendor booth fees and sales of festival souvenirs.
“We will be offering souvenirs, T-shirts, Tater Tot Logo Koozie can coolers, cook books and promoting eastern Oregon sites,” Fugate says. “Also, we will be promoting the build for the gateway arch. We hopefully will be raising funds thru the festival with sponsorships of other activities in the festival through advertising and vendor booths. Each food truck will offer a special tater tot dish along with their standard menu.”
The archway will cost about $128,000 in total — however, Fugate recently noted that prices are rising, so the quicker it gets done the more likely it will stay in that price range. As of a phone interview in late July, Fugate reported that the nonprofit had raised about $20,000 of the needed money.
Safety first
Safety surrounding COVID-19 will be top of mind, and protocols and procedures will be implemented and adjusted as needed. An announcement on the festival’s website, states that according to Gov. Kate Brown’s new mandate, masks must be worn in public outdoor settings where physical distancing is not possible, regardless of vaccination status. As such, social distancing measures will be implemented, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and to keep a safe physical distance between themselves and others from outside their households.
