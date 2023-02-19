Ontario Cancer Institute celebrates its 10th anniversary

Saint Alphonsus’ Ontario Cancer Institute staff gather for a photo on Feb. 8, to show their excitement for the organization’s 10th anniversary. According to Medical Director Andrew Pierson, the institute came about as a means of bringing advanced cancer care to the valley and reducing patient trips to other cities for treatments.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — On Feb. 8, the Argus was invited to the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario — which houses Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute’s local clinic — as part of celebrating the institute’s 10th anniversary. While there, Andrew Pierson, a medical oncologist and medical director with the institute, shared its history and how it came to be.

“Our goal has always been to treat cancer patients in their community. We set out to do that 10 years ago and it’s been very successful in the sense that we’ve been able to grow our clinic and take care of many patients without them needing to travel far away to get their cancer treatments,” he said. “With the cost of travel … it’s just a lot easier for the patients to come here and us to travel here so we can see them here in their community. It’s a pleasure to do that.”



