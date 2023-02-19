Ontario Cancer Institute celebrates its 10th anniversary

Saint Alphonsus’ Ontario Cancer Institute staff gather for a photo on Feb. 8, to show their excitement for the organization’s 10th anniversary. According to Medical Director Andrew Pierson, the institute came about as a means of bringing advanced cancer care to the valley and reducing patient trips to other cities for treatments.
ONTARIO — On Feb. 8, the Argus was invited to the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Ontario — which houses Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute’s local clinic — as part of celebrating the institute’s 10th anniversary. While there, Andrew Pierson, a medical oncologist and medical director with the institute, shared its history and how it came to be.
“Our goal has always been to treat cancer patients in their community. We set out to do that 10 years ago and it’s been very successful in the sense that we’ve been able to grow our clinic and take care of many patients without them needing to travel far away to get their cancer treatments,” he said. “With the cost of travel … it’s just a lot easier for the patients to come here and us to travel here so we can see them here in their community. It’s a pleasure to do that.”
According to Pierson, Saint Alphonsus has been offering specialized cancer care for 20 years. He said the Ontario clinic came about as a result of group thinking.
“We only started doing outreach 10 years ago when I started here; One of my missions was to try and have outreach clinics where we could take care of patients in their community … we even do telemedicine now to Baker City.”
Pierson said Saint Alphonsus administration, and surgeons Pamela Bruce and Frank Spokas have long been supportive of the cancer institute and the traveling care providers.
“We have great nurses; We have been very lucky to have such great nursing staff who have been with us almost from the very beginning and interact the most with the patients. Patients love them.”
He cited Velmarie Peña as one nurse patients enjoy interacting with in the institute.
Pierson said innovations the institute has brought to the Western Treasure Valley include immunotherapy, targeted therapy based on DNA analysis. The institute also offers clinical trials in Ontario from time to time he said.
“The older cancer drugs were less specific; They affected lots of different things in the body, and because of that lots of side effects [resulted]. Whereas the new therapies are more directly targeted … and may have less side effects,” Pierson continued. “It’s sort of hard to believe how fast the field has changed.”
For Pierson, treating cancer goes beyond the tumor, which includes caring for a patient’s emotional well-being and seeking early detection.
“We’re always focused on emotional health and whatever else we can do for the cancer patient. We have social work that can help patients as best we can with transportation issues, or other issues that come up that may be a barrier to getting their cancer care.”
He also pointed out that the institute offers patients a “navigator,” who serves as a helper to guide them where they need to go within Saint Alphonsus to get their care, as he has observed that such care often comes with a lot of anxiety over how to approach it and help them persevere.
As for what he expects to come over the next 10 years, Pierson said he hopes to bring further treatment options to Ontario including radiation therapy among others.
“As the community gets bigger, we will hopefully be able to bring on more resources … without patients having to travel. That’s a win for the patient.” he said.
