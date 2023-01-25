A Mitchell guide card in the center of the table has boards on top of it during the game that hold pre-dealt hands during an Ontario Duplicate Bridge club competition in 2015. Those who want to learn to play the game of bridge may be interested in a free eight-week course that runs Wednesday afternoons at Four Rivers Cultural Center starting this week.
FRUITLAND — If you’ve been meaning to pick up a new card game, the Ontario Bridge Club invites you to learn theirs. A member of the American Contract Bridge League, the club is beginning Easybridge lessons at Doug’s Playroom starting Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Club member Sharon Wada described the Fruitland expansion as a chance for residents there to see what makes the club what it is.
“The purpose of any club of course is to introduce people to the excitement of the reason for our “existence”, bridge and fellowship,” wrote Wada in a Monday email. “Easybridge! is an introduction to the art of playing cards in a very informal setting while explaining which cards win over which cards by its denomination or by a higher rated suit. As the lessons progress, it is of course the club's goal to have new duplicate bridge players filter into the local club.”
Wada said the club always aims to attract younger players, although a youth group is not presently in place.
“However we all tend to be young,” she noted.
The club presently has 46 paid members, with its unit including Baker City and as far west as Hood River.
“Numerous active Idaho clubs around the Treasure Valley include Caldwell, Boise, McCall, SunValley, etc.”
Six Easybridge lessons will be offered.
Doug’s Playroom is at 308 S.W. 3rd St., Fruitland.
For more information, contact Wada at (208) 741-6800 or swada@fmtc.com.
