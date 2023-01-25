Learn to play Bridge with free 8-week course

A Mitchell guide card in the center of the table has boards on top of it during the game that hold pre-dealt hands during an Ontario Duplicate Bridge club competition in 2015. Those who want to learn to play the game of bridge may be interested in a free eight-week course that runs Wednesday afternoons at Four Rivers Cultural Center starting this week.  

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

FRUITLAND — If you’ve been meaning to pick up a new card game, the Ontario Bridge Club invites you to learn theirs. A member of the American Contract Bridge League, the club is beginning Easybridge lessons at Doug’s Playroom starting Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Club member Sharon Wada described the Fruitland expansion as a chance for residents there to see what makes the club what it is.



