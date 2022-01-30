ONTARIO — On Thursday afternoon materials startup ODIN Materials, Inc., located in the Annex area of Ontario competed in the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, in Tampa, Florida at the Embarc Collective a growing startup hub after being selected as one of the top 100 startups of the year.
The startup was the only one selected in the state of Oregon and competed for $50,000 in potential investment from Established a consultancy focused on helping organizations with innovation with startup and communication strategies.
People nationwide were also able to participate in voting for the people’s choice award.
The Startup of the Year Summit is a global competition that elevates startups from around the world.
Last year the summit had to be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit before 2020, had been held in Las Vegas, Nevada; San Jose, California; San Francisco, California; Boston, Massachusetts, and Memphis, Tennessee.
According to startupofyear.com, ODIN Materials Inc., is in the process of “Creating a wood substitute with superior attributes compared to traditional lumber with a fraction of the cost by using hemp fibers and biomimicry.”
In a phone interview from the summit on Jan. 26, Co-Founder/CEO Doc Hudson told the paper that they first reached out to Start Up of the Year in March of 2021 via Twitter when they had just been established as a startup and were later selected to be part of the top 100.
Hudson said he along with Co-Founders Rebecca Hudson and Ian Peterman pitched their idea in front of judges, investors, and entrepreneurs earlier that morning [Jan.26].
He said that even if they did not win the $50,000, the summit was a great opportunity to network and seek funding from other investors.
In an email to the paper on Jan. 27, Hudson told us that ODIN Materials, Inc. did not make the top 5, but that the summit was a "valuable experience."
