ONTARIO — Ten students have been selected as winners in their respective grade categories for the If I Were Mayor contest hosted by the city of Ontario. Altogether those students earned $1,500, with five first-place winners in three divisions going on to compete in the state level in August. There were ties for first place in the elementary school and middle school divisions.
Ontario Mayor Riley Hill presented certificates and checks to each of the students during special action at the top of the Ontario City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The youth and their respective family members filled the council chambers to standing room until the presentations were over.
Hill thanked all the students who entered, saying the judging was turned over to independent judges. Hill commented, however, that he had read all the entries.
“Some made me think on what my duties are,” he said.
The mayor said that the students were future leaders and expressed his hope that they continue to be invested in government.
Rafaela Rodman and Eliza Braden each received $100, having tied for first place for their poster entries in the elementary category. Eliza is the daughter of Councilor Michael Braden. She got to stand with her father to help lead the council in the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting.
Middle school students in grades 6-8 got to enter essays. For this portion, seven students placed with three ties occurring. Receiving $250 each for first place were Melissa Ince and Abilene Lee. Kodiak Lopez secured second place and $100. Tying for third place and receiving $75 each were Alyx Chadwick and Jackie Lopez. David Martinez and Monica Rodriguez each got $25 for their fourth-place tie.
High school entries had to be done in video format and Jacqueline Pena secured $500 for the lone entry in her category.
Following the meeting, Councilor Susann Mills remarked at how nice it was to see so much participation for the contest, noting that Hill had commented the same ahead of the meeting.
The cities of Nyssa and Vale participated in the contests, too, with Nyssa announcing it will send two students to state.
At the state level, first-place winners in each of the three categories will win $500.
These students will receive their prizes at the awards luncheon held during the Oregon Mayors Association Summer Conference in Newport at the Best Western, Aug. 11-14.
Second- and third-place winners will win $300 and $100, respectively, and will receive their prizes at local city presentations.
Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.