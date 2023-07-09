Ontario Armory gets funding for facelift on grounds

Weeds have taken over what used to be a green lawn at the Ontario National Guard Armory on Southwest Fourth Street. However, thanks to $160,000 in funding from state and federal governments, the facility will be getting a facelift, which will include replacing about 20% of the existing grounds with xeriscaping. On Friday morning, weeds were knocked down the strip of grounds at the front of the parking lot near the sidewalk.
ONTARIO — The 8-acre space that the Ontario National Guard Armory sits on will be getting a facelift in the near future, thanks to money appropriated this year as part of the overall Adjutant General Installations budget. Work is expected to begin in the coming months, according to Stephen Bomar, public affairs officer for the Oregon Military Department.
The multi-million dollar facility was built about 15 years ago, but in recent years there have been some issues with grounds maintenance which have caused what used to be fields of grass to become large expanses of weeds. One thing contributing to those issues was an executive order in July of 2021 from then-Gov. Kate Brown directing state agencies to conserve water in response to so many counties declaring drought emergencies. Another issue was funding to continue maintaining the landscaping.
“On a positive note, we received about $160,000 to renovate and improve landscaping,” Bomar said.
That funding is combined state deferred maintenance funding with a federal match.
Blended funding is similar to how armories get built. When an armory is built, Bomar explained, the federal government funds about 80% of the build, with the state Legislature picking up the other 20% if it is able to. Once it’s completed, all the maintenance falls on the state. This includes everything from watering the lawn to paying for utilities, including lighting bills.
Fortunately, the armory is generating some of its own electricity with the solar panels which provide reduced energy usage credits through Idaho Power. That portion of the armory’s facility is a joint venture with TVCC.
Work that will be able to be completed with the new funding includes replacing about 20% of the overall landscape with xeriscape, or “rock formations,” as well as replacing dead trees and shrubs and updating frontage landscape.
“Additional coverage is above the current allocated budget,” Bomar said.
In addition, there will be new grasses, shrubs and trees, which will be less water dependent, he said.
Bomar said that Oregon decommissioned the current irrigation system. As such, it will have to be retrofitted to accommodate changes for new landscaping areas “that will have more efficiencies and reduce longterm maintenance and water consumption.”
“All of the prior issues, whether not to irrigate or budget shortages — we now have money to move forward and that project will be coming in the coming months,” Bomar said.
Funding for recurring maintenance to improve the grounds was appropriated for all the armories in Oregon this year.
“It will be very positive and we appreciate the community and its support,” Bomar said.
Caretaking of the entire facility is up to one individual, who is a military department state employee.
When it comes to paying to maintain the facility, including utility bills, it is left up to state. Anything that comes in as other funds helps toward that effort. This would includes money from people renting out the facility, which helps offset costs for armories.
While COVID caused many events to be cancelled for the past couple of years, there is hope that things can begin getting back to normal, including more people renting the facility. That pre-pandemic sense of normalcy regarding community gatherings has been making its way back for the Oregon Military Department, too.
“Us as an agency, we’re just getting back to that ourselves,” Bomar said. “We had our Armed Forces Day this year for the first time in four years.”
Additionally, they were able to go out and participate in support events for the Fourth of July all throughout the state, he said.
The Ontario National Guard Armory on Southwest Fourth Street houses Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry (Armor). The 3rd Battalion is the Oregon National Guard's major unit in Eastern Oregon. They are part of Oregon’s 82nd Brigade and also can mobilize with the entire 116th Heavy Brigade Combat Team based in Idaho.
Prior to this, the guard was using a smaller armory that was constructed in 1950 that is located near the Malheur County fairgrounds. That building was remediated for high levels of lead in 2015.
According to Merriam-Webster, xeriscaping is a landscaping method developed especially for arid and semiarid climates that utilizes water-conserving techniques (such as the use of drought-tolerant plants, mulch, and efficient irrigation). Learn more at https://bit.ly/3XGxWUM.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.