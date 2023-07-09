Ontario Armory gets funding for facelift on grounds
Weeds have taken over what used to be a green lawn at the Ontario National Guard Armory on Southwest Fourth Street. However, thanks to $160,000 in funding from state and federal governments, the facility will be getting a facelift, which will include replacing about 20% of the existing grounds with xeriscaping. On Friday morning, weeds were knocked down the strip of grounds at the front of the parking lot near the sidewalk.
 
ONTARIO — The 8-acre space that the Ontario National Guard Armory sits on will be getting a facelift in the near future, thanks to money appropriated this year as part of the overall Adjutant General Installations budget. Work is expected to begin in the coming months, according to Stephen Bomar, public affairs officer for the Oregon Military Department.

The multi-million dollar facility was built about 15 years ago, but in recent years there have been some issues with grounds maintenance which have caused what used to be fields of grass to become large expanses of weeds. One thing contributing to those issues was an executive order in July of 2021 from then-Gov. Kate Brown directing state agencies to conserve water in response to so many counties declaring drought emergencies. Another issue was funding to continue maintaining the landscaping.



