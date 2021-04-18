Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce picks back up its noon forums in May

Verna Pike, co-coordinator of Citizens On Patrol, emphasizes the need for more volunteers for the group during her presentation at the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce noon forum in December of 2019. The forums will pick back up weekly on Mondays in May at Four Rivers Cultural Center, barring no changes in the current gathering mandates related to COVID-19 case spread.

 Larry Meyer, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — After months of hiatus on its regular programming, which were lunch forums held each Monday, the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce will resume it’s weekly meetings in May, according to an update from Cathy Yasuda, Chamber board member on Thursday afternoon.

The first of these will be held May 3, with the event beginning at noon, as in the past provided nothing changes with the status of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. As it currently stands, the events will take place at Four Rivers Cultural Center, where another room is available if enough people show up.

Their first trial live event to see how this might play out was held April 5, and Yasuda said “it worked out well, there was a good turnout.”

For that meeting, Matsy’s prepared bento lunches that were grab-and-go, she said. However, for the upcoming meetings in May, it will go back to a buffet style offering from Matsy’s. The difference from the past however, will be that people will not be able to help themselves. As such, there will be people there to serve the food.

For those who are unable or not ready to attend in-person, the meetings will be broadcast on the chamber’s Facebook page.

People who are interested in presenting a program during the forums, are urged to contact John Briedenbach, CEO and President of the chamber, at (541) 889-8012.

“We encourage folks to come out and join us,” Yasuda said.

Tags

Load comments