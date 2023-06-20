ONTARIO — In conjunction with Pride Month, community partners are teaming up for the second year to offer Stronger Together. The event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and allies and is open to anyone.
It will be from 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park in Ontario.
The lineup includes speakers, entertainment and a talent show. Those interested in being in the talent show can email ocasunited@gmail.com to reserve a spot.
The key speaker at the top of the event is Ty McBride, who will talk about what it his journey from growing up in Malheur County to following his dreams and launching his own shoe brand, Intentionally Blank.
According to a news release sent to the Argus Observer, McBride graduated from Ontario High School in the mid-nineties and went to Belgium for an academic year thanks to a scholarship from the Ontario Rotary chapter.
His first opportunity in the shoe industry was in 2001, when he started in sales then grew into other roles where he explored different aspects of the shoe industry. Eventually, the ideas of having his own shoe brand began to take shape, reads the information.
“I started everything on a Google doc. My ‘dream doc,’” he says.
He kept notes about what he was learning and eventually leveraged his industry contacts and factory relationships in 2014. This took him to Spain, then China where his journey officially began.
“In the back of my mind, I never thought a gay kid from eastern Oregon would be able to create a shoe brand — let alone be trusted with the opportunity,” McBride said. “I am a big risk taker.”
He says no matter how far he has traveled, people in the Vale and Ontario area have “continued to support me, pushing me along on this journey.”
According to a biography on Brand Assembly, McBride’s shoes are sold by a variety of retailers, and it has storefronts in both Los Angeles and Hudson, New York.
His talk Saturday is part of a short program by the One Community All Spirits coalition. That group has a goal of “ensuring all neighbors have the resources needed to feel safe and welcome,” reads the release.
The event also will include food, a silent auction, and community partner booths.
Those involved in hosting this year’s event are also part of the aforementioned coalition. This includes Community in Action, Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization, Oregon Department of Human Services, Oregon Food Bank, Rose Advocates.
