ONTARIO — The pandemic stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and recent increased rates of positive cases have caused many states, including Oregon, to either pause or pull back their reopening strategies.

According to a post on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page, Ontario City Hall is among these, and will be closing once again in the interest of public safety. The post states that alternative methods of communication with City Hall staff are encouraged, including conducting business by phone.

For utility payments, the post outlines three no-contact options: paying online using the City’s website, paying by phone (at no extra charge), and dropping off payments in the bill drop box located in the City Hall parking lot.

The post also states that on/off water orders can be conducted through email correspondence by emailing mmallea@opgcpa.com.

