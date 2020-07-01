ONTARIO — The pandemic stemming from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and recent increased rates of positive cases have caused many states, including Oregon, to either pause or pull back their reopening strategies.
According to a post on the City of Ontario’s Facebook page, Ontario City Hall is among these, and will be closing once again in the interest of public safety. The post states that alternative methods of communication with City Hall staff are encouraged, including conducting business by phone.
For utility payments, the post outlines three no-contact options: paying online using the City’s website, paying by phone (at no extra charge), and dropping off payments in the bill drop box located in the City Hall parking lot.
The post also states that on/off water orders can be conducted through email correspondence by emailing mmallea@opgcpa.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.