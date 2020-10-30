Only 6 days left to submit veteran essays

ONTARIO
Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida is reminding local students of the upcoming deadline for its essay contest with a veterans theme, which is being done this year in lieu of the annual parade.
Students planning to enter the contest will be asked to write about the theme, “How would you define a veteran.”
The deadline to submit essays is Wednesday, and there are three divisions for the contest – grades 1 to 5, grades 6 through 9 and grades 10 through 12, and is open to all students, public, private, charter and home schooled.
The essays will be judged by a committee on Nov. 5, and winners will be announced on Nov. 6. Prizes will be awarded to the top three places in each category – $100 for first, $50 for second and $25 for third.
Entry packets will include an introductory letter, contest rules and guidelines and student information page. Packets are available online at www.veteranadvocates.org or by email at veteranadv78@gmail,com. Teachers who want packets at their schools, can contact Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida to arrange to have them delivered.
Entries can be emailed to the email address listed above or mailed to Charlene Pelland at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida, 180 West Idaho Ave. Ontario. They can also be dropped off at the office, but people should call ahead at (541) 889-1978.
Winning essays will be placed in the Veteran Advocates Military Museum, placed on the Veteran Advocates website and may be published in The Argus Observer.
