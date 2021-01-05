WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Don’t forget, nominations for the Argus Observer Citizen of the Year for 2020 are due by noon on Friday.
Please include the following information:
• Nominee’s name and city
• Up to 50 words about why they should be nominated (in case we have to break a tie)
• Nominee’s contact information
• Your contact information
Send by email to editor@argusobserver.com with “2020 Citizen” in the subject line. It can also be mailed to or dropped off in the drop box at: 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.
