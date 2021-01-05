WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY

Don’t forget, nominations for the Argus Observer Citizen of the Year for 2020 are due by noon on Friday.

Please include the following information:

• Nominee’s name and city

• Up to 50 words about why they should be nominated (in case we have to break a tie)

• Nominee’s contact information

• Your contact information

Send by email to editor@argusobserver.com with “2020 Citizen” in the subject line. It can also be mailed to or dropped off in the drop box at: 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914.

