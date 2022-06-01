SCIO — Hundreds of students attending Willamette Connections Academy, WillCA, earned honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. The tuition-free, full-time virtual public school serves K-12 students throughout the state.
“We are delighted to congratulate these outstanding students who have earned this distinction through their hard work and scholastic achievement,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy School Leader.
Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll – Eastern Oregon:
Aria Henderson, 1st grade, from Ontario
Alicia Shurtleff, 5th grade, from Ontario
Jackson Payton, 7th grade, from Ontario
“With so many children catching up from the pandemic slide in their education the past two years, it’s rewarding to see our students getting the individualized attention and engaging learning environment they need for academic success,” added Long. To qualify for the school’s honor roll, students must achieve high academic benchmarks depending on their grade level. Additionally, the honor roll displayed only lists the local students.
Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.