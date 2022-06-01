Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SCIO — Hundreds of students attending Willamette Connections Academy, WillCA, earned honor roll recognition for superior academic achievement during the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. The tuition-free, full-time virtual public school serves K-12 students throughout the state.

“We are delighted to congratulate these outstanding students who have earned this distinction through their hard work and scholastic achievement,” said Chris Long, Willamette Connections Academy School Leader.

Willamette Connections Academy First Semester Honor Roll – Eastern Oregon:

Aria Henderson, 1st grade, from Ontario

Alicia Shurtleff, 5th grade, from Ontario

Jackson Payton, 7th grade, from Ontario

“With so many children catching up from the pandemic slide in their education the past two years, it’s rewarding to see our students getting the individualized attention and engaging learning environment they need for academic success,” added Long. To qualify for the school’s honor roll, students must achieve high academic benchmarks depending on their grade level. Additionally, the honor roll displayed only lists the local students.

Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at Willamette Connections Academy. To find out more about how to enroll or more information about the school visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or call (800) 382-6010.



Tags

Load comments