The Maheur County Court will have one more week before making its annual appointments to the Board of Property Tax Appeals ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline.

Throughout the year, the board hears from people challenging their property tax levies. County Clerk Gayle Trotter told members of the court on Wednesday that she needs to have a minimum of four people in the pool to choose from, with three to serve on the board, plus an alternate.

As of Wednesday there were three people confirmed to be in the pool, leaving one more person needed.

For more information, or to volunteer, phone the Clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.

