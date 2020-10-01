VALE
The Maheur County Court will have one more week before making its annual appointments to the Board of Property Tax Appeals ahead of an Oct. 15 deadline.
Throughout the year, the board hears from people challenging their property tax levies. County Clerk Gayle Trotter told members of the court on Wednesday that she needs to have a minimum of four people in the pool to choose from, with three to serve on the board, plus an alternate.
As of Wednesday there were three people confirmed to be in the pool, leaving one more person needed.
For more information, or to volunteer, phone the Clerk’s office at (541) 473-5151.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.