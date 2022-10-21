One night, two trunk or treat events

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A trunk-or-treating we will go!
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley’s Ontario and Payette clubhouses are treating the community to two Halloween-themed events on Oct. 28.
Both of these events are in the third year of operation.
The Ontario Clubhouse is having its “Classic Halloween Extravaganza — Trunk or Treat” at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Payette Clubhouse is presenting its “Spooktacular Night with the Club — Trunk or Treat” at Mesa Park, 1200 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Fruitland, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The Argus reached out to Madison Kendall to find out more about these events and about the location change for the Payette event.
As it turns out, additional space is needed in order to accommodate the Payette “Spooktacular Night with the Club.”
“We are also serving about 40 Fruitland kids at our Payette Clubhouse each day now, so we talked to the Payette Rec. Department since they also work with Payette and Fruitland communities,” wrote Kendall in an email on Oct. 20.
She said there is an additional reason that the location of the Payette event moved.
“We are hoping that the move will help us reach more families and get them involved with [the] Club!” said Kendall.
She outlined the goal of these events, saying that this is an opportunity “for families to have a fun night together,” as well as creating a safe place for children in the community to go trunk-or-treating, in addition to increasing outreach in the community and “teach them more about the Club.”
Kendall described how there will be both “businesses and individuals doing trunks” along with food trucks and “so much FUN!”
