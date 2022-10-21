One night, two trunk or treat events

Araceli De la Torre is pictured with her Candy Land inspired trunk at the Ontario Boys & Girls Club trunk-or-treat event in 2021.

 Argus Observer, file

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A trunk-or-treating we will go!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Treasure Valley’s Ontario and Payette clubhouses are treating the community to two Halloween-themed events on Oct. 28.



Tags

Load comments