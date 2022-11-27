One night, two holiday events

This Nyssa School District float was covered in balloons, as well as lights, and was one of several colorful floats in the 2019 Nyssa Nite Lite parade.

 Argus Observer, file

MALHEUR COUNTY — The arrival of December means the holidays are in the air and Saturday will be a night full of lights and sounds heralding the onset of Christmas.

In Ontario, Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. will be presenting its annual Christmas Spirit & Light Show with “an evening of fun holiday festivities” starting at 5 p.m. according to the announcement listed on 4rcc.com. The holiday hoopla includes photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, Christmas carolers and a “Reader’s Theater performance.”



Tags

Load comments