One night, two holiday events

MALHEUR COUNTY — The arrival of December means the holidays are in the air and Saturday will be a night full of lights and sounds heralding the onset of Christmas.
In Ontario, Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. will be presenting its annual Christmas Spirit & Light Show with “an evening of fun holiday festivities” starting at 5 p.m. according to the announcement listed on 4rcc.com. The holiday hoopla includes photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live music, Christmas carolers and a “Reader’s Theater performance.”
The announcement also states that while this is an in-person event that the Cultural Center is “excited to be hosting,” attendees are encouraged to “observe COVID safety measures.” Embedded within this announcement is a weblink to the COVID-19 update and information page on Oregon Health Authority’s website to detail further information on what precautions are to be taken.
In Nyssa, returning to make another attempt to steal Christmas this year is Dr. Seuss’ character The Grinch at Nyssa Nite Lite Who-Balation celebration. The tagline for this event reads “He’s back and we’re moving” referring to the green one himself and how the parade will not be stationary this year. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and social distancing measures in place at the time, the parade became stationary with parade-goers having to drive by and view the parade from their vehicles. This year, it will be back on the move with parade-goers watching from the sidewalks as floats travel down the road.
The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the lighting of the community tree at Memorial Park at 514-518 Main St, Nyssa and continues at 5:30 p.m. with the parade preparation happening at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 1309 Park Ave, Nyssa.
The parade begins at 6 p.m. with photo opportunities with Santa Claus taking place “immediately following the parade” at the Waldo Conference Center, 218 Main St, Nyssa.
